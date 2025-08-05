Bestvantage Investments Launches 'Mergerbay' to Unlock the Growth Potential of India's Mid-Sized Companies

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Bestvantage Investments, a strategic investment and advisory firm, has announced the launch of Mergerbay, a dedicated mergers and acquisitions (M & A) platform aimed at solving a critical bottleneck faced by India's mid-sized companies that is scaling beyond profitability into structured, sustainable growth. The platform enables investors to engage in vetted M & A opportunities with credible, fast-scaling companies, supported by strategic partners, governance transformation, and growth capital.

While India's startup ecosystem and large corporates have benefited from investor attention, policy support, and capital access, a wide segment of profitable mid-sized companies remains stuck in a structural gap. These businesses are too large for SME IPO platforms but not yet ready (financially or structurally) for mainboard listings on exchanges such as BSE or NSE. This segment, often referred to as the "missing middle" of Indian capital markets, lacks the institutional framework needed to scale effectively.

Mergerbay aims to bridge this gap by offering a comprehensive growth architecture tailored for unlisted, mid-sized companies. It brings together services such as strategic acquisitions, minority stake sales, industry consolidation, governance restructuring, capital readiness, and transaction execution under a single platform. The focus is on helping operationally strong but structurally constrained companies transform into institutional-grade enterprises ready for their next stage of evolution.

"In India, there are hundreds of mid-sized companies that are profitable, compliant, and full of potential but stuck due to lack of access to structured capital, governance alignment, and the right partners.Mergerbay is designed to act as the growth engine for these companies by converting their compliance into competitiveness and profitability into scale." said Raman Sharma, Founder and CEO of Bestvantage Investments.

Why Mergerbay Matters:

For many mid-sized Indian companies, M & A is becoming a practical path to scale, not just an exit route. Platforms like Mergerbay offer much-needed structure to this space by enabling:

Multiply Your Expansion: Partnering with a strategic buyer can accelerate market entry giving companies access to new customers, suppliers, and geographies without the time or cost of building from scratch.

Revenue Growth Through Synergies: M & A deals often unlock cross-selling opportunities and shared customer value by combining product lines or distribution networks leading to faster revenue growth.

Growth Capital: A well-structured merger can improve a company's ability to raise larger amounts of equity or debt at better terms, and in some cases, support eventual listing on mainboard exchanges.

Cost Efficiency: Merged entities can streamline operations, eliminate redundancies, and benefit from economies of scale ultimately improving margins and operational performance.

Boost Brand Credibility: Active participation in M & A signals strong governance and institutional readiness, often enhancing a company's appeal to investors, partners, and top-tier clients.

Built as more than a conventional M & A advisory, Mergerbay has already established tie-ups with industrial houses, family-owned businesses, institutional investors, and global funds interested in unlocking value from this underrepresented market segment. It is sector-agnostic but currently active in electric vehicles, agri-tech, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare are among its initial focus areas.

According to Bestvantage, while over 100 SME IPOs were recorded in FY24 many in the ₹100-200 crore market capitalization range most lack long-term scale pathways due to fragmented deal-making and limited governance transformation. Mergerbay aims to address this by offering a seamless transition from being 'IPO-ready' to becoming a fully structured, listed, and investible company.

With the Indian capital markets entering a new phase marked by growing retail participation, foreign portfolio interest, and a government-led push for consolidation, Mergerbay arrives at a time when mid-sized businesses have the most to gain if provided with the right tools, partners, and platform.

Website: https://www.bestvantagemergerbay.com

About Bestvantage Investments

Bestvantage Investments is a boutique investment advisory firm that connects high-potential startups with strategic investors across India and the Middle East. Founded by Raman Sharma, Bestvantage specializes in deal sourcing, investment structuring, and capital raising for early to growth-stage companies. With a strong network of family offices, venture funds, and institutional investors, the firm enables businesses to unlock growth opportunities through strategic capital partnerships.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)