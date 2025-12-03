Beti Bachao - Beti Samman: GOADH Foundation launches national campaign against female foeticide; Chief Guest MP Ms. Mamata Mohanta attends the event

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 3: GOADH Foundation successfully launched its national awareness campaign against female foeticide today at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi. The event witnessed participation from distinguished guests, social activists, and representatives of NGOs from across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Ms. Mamata Mohanta, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chairperson of the GOADH Foundation, emphasized women's dignity, the safety of daughters, and equal rights.

Ms. Mamata Mohanta stated, "GOADH Foundation has launched a national mission to prevent female foeticide, ensure the safety of daughters, and promote gender equality."

The goal of the campaign is to provide every daughter with education, respect, and equal opportunities so that she can become self-reliant. The Foundation is committed to carrying out awareness programs across the nation to protect and empower daughters.

Key Dignitaries Present

- Ms. Mamata Mohanta, MP (Rajya Sabha) & Chairperson - GOADH Foundation

- Mr. Poongulati Sudhakar Reddy, BJP National Co-incharge (Tamil Nadu & Karnataka)

- Mr. P. Balaram Naik, MP (Lok Sabha)

- Mr. Dhullu Mahto, MP (Dhanbad)

- Prof. Dr. Geeta Singh, Director - Delhi University

- Mrs. Ashlesha Reddy, renowned entrepreneur

- Mr. Kalicharan Singh, MP (Chatra)

...along with social workers and NGO representatives from across India.

Highlights of the Event

-Launch of the national campaign against female foeticide

-Collective pledge for the safety and equal rights of daughters

-Announcement of school-college outreach drives and mass-awareness initiatives

-Commitment to collaborate with social organizations, youth groups, and communities

Leadership Messages

Ms. Mamata Mohanta, MP & Chairperson, GOADH Foundation said, "A daughter is not a burden but a blessing. We will take this campaign to every village and every household."

Venkata K. Ganjam, General Secretary, GOADH Foundation said, "With the support of government bodies, NGOs, and youth, this campaign will become a nationwide movement."

About GOADH Foundation

GOADH Foundation was founded by Ambassador of Peace Dr. Mohammad Nizamuddin. The organization is dedicated to the rights, safety, and empowerment of women and girls. Through awareness initiatives, education programs, and community-driven efforts, the Foundation aims to promote social transformation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)