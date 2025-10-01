Beyond Lights. Beyond Borders: Surreal Global, crafting magical experiences

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: A single lightbulb moment changed the course of India's outdoor decor industry and set the professional journey of Rahul Soni and Ameya Kankonkar in motion. What began as a boutique design studio has now evolved into Surreal Global--a powerhouse of creativity, design, and scale.

For over 15 years, Surreal Global has pioneered the art of transforming everyday spaces into extraordinary experiences. From grand festivals to seasonal celebrations, they have consistently delivered awe-inspiring spectacles that fuse culture, art, and technology. Their portfolio spans far beyond decor. Alongside large-scale installations, Surreal Global has executed immersive brand activations, exported bespoke products worldwide, and built intellectual properties such as the India Light Festival and World of Christmas--India's first large-scale European-style Christmas market, attracting over 40,000 visitors annually. With in-house design, production, and execution capabilities, the company has become a full-spectrum creative force.

Its international footprint continues to expand, beginning with its new office in the Middle East. The rebrand to Surreal Global reflects this evolution. "This milestone in Dubai and our rebrand is not just a step forward--it's a statement of our global reach. It reffects our belief that decor, design, and storytelling know no borders, only possibilities," says founder Rahul Soni.

Surreal's multidisciplinary team has mastered the craft of bringing emotionally intelligent, larger-than-life experiences to life. Their bold vision and meticulous execution have earned them the trust of leading shopping centre groups, luxury brands, international airports, and large-scale business conglomerates--establishing Surreal as a partner of choice for ambitious, high-profile projects.

Internationally, Surreal Global has established itself as a trusted partner for manufacturing and exporting custom festive collections and experiential products, managing every detail with end-to-end precision--from design development to seamless delivery. "Our success with exports has laid the foundation for a truly global presence. Now, we're taking the next leap--establishing offices in key regions, starting with the Middle East and steadily expanding worldwide," says co-founder Ameya Kankonkar.

With a commitment to cross-cultural storytelling and the integration of emerging technologies, Surreal Global continues to push the boundaries of experiential design. Passion, precision, and vision drive every creation--making the company a trailblazer in the industry.

About Surreal Global

Surreal Global is a leading creative solutions provider that transforms spaces into unforgettable visual experiences. Specialising in immersive, large-scale installations for public and commercial spaces, the company has been at the forefront of the industry for over 15 years. Known for delivering bespoke, larger-than-life designs, Surreal Global continues to craft extraordinary stories for brands, companies, and destinations across India and worldwide.

