Monday, December 29, 2025 | 08:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, Dec 29: Coforge, Tech M, Lenskart, PNB, Ola, Timex

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 29: Coforge, Tech M, Lenskart, PNB, Ola, Timex

Stocks to watch today: Traders will keep an eye on share prices of Coforge, Tech Mahindra, Lenskart Solutions, Sigachi Industries, Timex Group, Ola Electric, Ceigall India, Llyods on Monday

Stocks to watch on December 29

Stocks to watch today, Dec 29: Vedanta, Diamond Power, India Pesticides, Thai Casting among others in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to watch today, Monday, December 29, 2025: The GIFT Nifty indicated marginal gains for the NSE Nifty 50 at the open on Monday. The future contract was trading 0.14 per cent, or 36 points, higher at 26,096 as of 8:15 AM.
 
Share indices in Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note on Monday. South Korea’s KOSPI and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 1.34 per cent and 0.61 per cent higher, respectively. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.46 per cent. 
  Silver prices,too, hit a new high on Monday. The white metal future was trading 0.44 per cent higher at $77.7 after hitting a record high of $82.67 an ounce earlier in the day.  

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today, Dec 29:

 
Coforge: The IT company has announced that it will acquire Encora US by the second quarter of the financial year 2027. The company will conduct a qualified institutional placement to raise funds to acquire Encora US. 
Punjab National Bank: The public sector bank, on Friday, reported a loan fraud of ₹2,434 crore against the erstwhile promoters of SREI Equipment Finance and SREI Infrastructure Finance. However, the entire outstanding amount has been provided for in the balance sheet.
 
 
Vedanta: The company received an order for a penalty worth ₹31.52 lakh, including tax, from Bengaluru tax authorities.

Also Read

stock markets, trading

Engineers India, NMDC among top stock picks for today; Check target here

acqusition, stake sale

Coforge to buy AI firm Encora for $2.35 billion in all-stock deal

funds, mutual fund, investors

SIP inflows top ₹3 trn in 2025 for first time as investors stay steady

markets, equity

Equities decline amid relatively muted sentiment, lack of fresh triggerspremium

Castrol India

Castrol India: Well oiled to grow, but valuations may limit sharp upsidepremium

 
Lloyds Enterprises: The company entered a loan agreement to convert its warrants of Lloyds Metals and Energy to meet the balance sheet consideration. It will convert the warrants from Tata Capital for ₹211 crore, Bajaj Finance of ₹75 crore and Jio Credit for ₹75 crore. 
 
Diamond Power Projects: It received an order worth ₹66.18 crore from Hild Projects Private Limited.
 
Akum Drugs and Pharmaceutical: Senior Management Personnel, Rajkumar Bafna, the president, resigned from his post. His resignation will come into effect from December 31. 
 
India Pesticides: The company received the registration for one of its fungicide formulations in Australia.
 
Lenskart Solutions: Its subsidiary, Stellio Ventures, S.L., has approved the incorporation of a new subsidiary named Stellio Ventures UK on December 26.
 
Thai Casting: The company received an order worth ₹12.43 crores to supply various automotive components and non-automotive products. 
 
Tech Mahindra: The Mahindra Educational Institutions board approved the allotment of 1.65 million shares on a preferential basis through private placement to the Mahindra Knowledge Trust.
 
Sigachi Industries: Director and CEO of the company, Amit Raj Sinha, was remanded on December 27 in connection with the ongoing investigation relating to the fire incident at the company’s Hyderabad Unit located at Pashamylaram, which occurred back in June. 
Timex Group India: Reports suggest Timex Group Luxury Watches BV -- Promoter Group -- could sell an 8.93 per cent stake in the company via an offer-for-sale (OFS) on December 29–30 at a likely floor price of ₹275 per share. 
Ceigall India: Ceigall India's arm has bagged a letter of award for order worth ₹1,089 crore from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation.
 
Ola Electric: The electric two-wheeler company said it has scaled up deliveries of 4,680 Bharat Cell-powered vehicles across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka. It has also begun deliveries in Coimbatore, Kochi, and Hyderabad, while ramping-up deliveries in Bengaluru.
 
 
             

More From This Section

Sensex Today, Stock Market LIVE Updates, December 29

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at muted open; Silver tops $80 mark; Asian stocks trade mixed

global stocks

Asian stocks advance as Fed rate cut bets push precious metals to records

stock market performance in 2025

Smallcap index set for worst show in 7 years; time to cherry-pick?

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Tarc, Karur Vysya Bank, Apl Apollo: Top technical stock picks by analyst

rights issue, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi, investment bankers, stock markets

Rights issues hit 28-year high as QIPs shrink amid market correctionpremium

Topics : Sensex stocks to watch Markets Nifty 50 Coforge Tech Mahindra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRajesh Bhosale Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodaySmallCap Index Stocks in 2026Delhi Weather TodayStocks to Buy TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon