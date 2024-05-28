"Bharat Ke Anmol" Awards highlights inspirational stories of heroes and innovators

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: The stage was set aglow at the esteemed HOTEL TAJ DECCAN in Hyderabad as the "Bharat Ke Anmol" Award Ceremony unfolded, marking a momentous occasion of gratitude and recognition towards individuals whose service to the nation is nothing short of extraordinary. Conceived as a beacon of appreciation, the "Bharat Ke Anmol" initiative, spearheaded by Dr. Mohammed Nizamuddin and a dedicated cohort of visionaries, seeks to pay homage to those whose unwavering commitment has shaped the destiny of our nation.

In a glittering ceremony attended by chief guest D Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT and Communications, State Government of Telangana and Special Guest Sh. Suresh Chukkapalli - Hon. Consul General of Korea in Hyderabad & Founder Chairman of the Phoenix Group, Padmashree Award Winner Sri.Yadlapalli Venkateswara Rao and Glamour Guest Rashmi Thakur, Miss Asia International and Miss Planet India along with luminaries and dignitaries from various walks of life, the spirit of patriotism and altruism filled the air as the winners of the prestigious "Bharat Ke Anmol" Awards were unveiled. Each recipient stood as a testament to the power of dedication, selflessness, and tireless service in driving positive change in society.

During the event, Shivani Bajwa, a trailblazing functional medicine expert and the visionary founder of Yoga Sutra, has been rightfully recognized as the Women Leadership of the Year in Community Health. In parallel, Sri Akshansh Yadav, DCP of Central Zone, Hyderabad, has been honored with the Leadership Award of the Year for Good Governance, exemplifying integrity and efficiency in his role. Meanwhile, Vibhuti Arora, a luminary in the realm of holistic health and the innovative mind behind House of Beauty, is celebrated as the Woman of the Year. s. Shweta Shah, a renowned celebrity nutritionist and Ayurveda coach, shines as the Woman of the Year in Celebrity Health Influencer and Nutrition Expertise in India. Shweta Shah, a renowned celebrity nutritionist and Ayurveda coach, shines as the Woman of the Year in Celebrity Health Influencer and Nutrition Expertise in India along with many other visionaries.

The previous year's winners served as guiding lights, inspiring the next generation with their remarkable achievements:

1. Padmas Shri Dr. Vijay Kumar Shah

2. Dr Chandrakala, Padia, Former Vice Chancellor - Banaras Hindu University

3. Dr Geeta Singh, Director-Delhi University

4. Dr Blossom Kochhar

5. Dr T.S. Rao (Father of Vaccines)

6. Komal Singh, Senior Journalist - News18-Jammu & Kashmir

7. Richa Vashishta, President - Maa Foundation

8. Mir Mohtesham, Mr.India (Body Building)

9. Air Comndr.Sri.RZ Qureshi and many more ..

Their exemplary contributions have not only left an indelible mark on society but have also set a standard of excellence for others to emulate.

The "Bharat Ke Anmol" Award Ceremony stands as a testament to the power of unity, compassion, and collective action in building a brighter future for the nation. As the evening drew to a close, it left behind a trail of inspiration and renewed commitment to the service of humanity.

Dr. Venkata K Ganjam, Co-Founder stated that 'Bharat Ke Anmol' 2024 would not have been possible without the unwavering support from the sponsors of the event which included Stern Kohler Elevators & Esclators, GKPR media house, Supreme Support Consultants, Ethos Imagination, House of Hoor and many others.

About "Bharat Ke Anmol": "Bharat Ke Anmol" is an initiative conceived by Dr. Mohammed Nizamuddin and like-minded individuals to honour and acknowledge the unforgettable services rendered by exemplary individuals to the nation.

Through the "Bharat Ke Anmol" Award Ceremony, the initiative aims to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes whose selfless contributions have made a significant impact on society. It serves as a platform to express gratitude and appreciation for their remarkable service towards the betterment of the nation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)