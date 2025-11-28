Bhavya Ramesh Accelerates Its Next Phase of Expansion, Strengthening Its Position as a Global Contemporary Jewellery House

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], November 28: Bhavya Ramesh, one of India's most dynamic contemporary jewellery brands, announces its next stage of accelerated expansion, supported by strong financial performance and a growing international customer base. Founded in 2019 by designer Bhavya Ramesh, the brand has evolved from a digital-first label into a fast-scaling accessible luxury house with a clear long-term growth strategy.

Over the last three years, the brand has reported consistent year-on-year growth - 150% in 2022-23, followed by 100% growth in 2023-24 and 2024-25. This trajectory reflects the strength of its product-market fit, its high repeat purchase rate, and its ability to convert online demand into high-value retail engagement. With a 70:30 revenue split between retail and online channels, the brand attributes its performance to the rising consumer appetite for experiential retail in the jewellery segment.

Building on this momentum, the company continues to expand its footprint in key metropolitan markets. After establishing a strong presence in Mumbai through its Kala Ghoda store (2023) and its newly launched Bandra location (2025), Bhavya Ramesh will enter New Delhi with a Khan Market store opening in December 2025. Each location is designed as a differentiated experiential space, reinforcing the brand's identity while catering to the increasing demand for premium contemporary jewellery in high-footfall cultural districts.

Beyond domestic expansion, the brand is strengthening its global reach through a sharply defined international strategy. Today, 50% of its customers come from outside India, with the United States, Europe, and the UAE emerging as high-growth markets. New York has become one of the brand's fastest-expanding regions, validating its appeal in competitive global design markets. To meet this demand, the company will introduce global pop-ups next year, followed by a phased rollout of permanent international stores.

A key pillar of the brand's growth is its integrated production ecosystem in Jaipur, where a team of 70-80 skilled artisans handles the full manufacturing lifecycle. By controlling production in-house, the brand has been able to scale efficiently while maintaining high quality, ethical standards, and consistency across collections. Its focus on 92.5 sterling silver as the primary metal, enhanced by techniques such as oxidation, gold plating, glasswork, and enamel, has positioned the brand firmly in the accessible luxury category, offering craftsmanship-driven products with transparent pricing.

On the product side, the brand maintains a deliberate strategy that prioritizes sustained value over seasonal churn. Releasing only one or two concept-driven collections a year, the company positions itself at the intersection of design innovation and long-term wearability. This approach has differentiated the brand in a crowded market and attracted a global community of consumers who view jewellery as a medium of personal expression rather than a fashion accessory.

The brand's business growth is further supported by a strong cultural footprint. Its designs have been worn organically by global creators and artists such as Wisdom Kaye, Lilly Singh, and Nai Palm, contributing to heightened international visibility without paid partnerships. Editorial recognition across global publications and accolades such as Vogue's "Forces of Fashion" award have strengthened consumer trust and reinforced its relevance within the global design ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Bhavya Ramesh plans to expand into at least ten global cities within the next three years, focusing on regions where the demand for design-led jewellery is rising. The brand is also preparing to unveil a high-impact collaboration with Nor Black Nor White, alongside other planned partnerships that support its long-term positioning as a culturally rooted, globally resonant contemporary jewellery house.

With rising demand, operational stability, and a clear expansion blueprint, Bhavya Ramesh enters its next phase of growth with strong momentum. Its domestic and global strategies signal a business built not only on design innovation but on disciplined scaling, one that is well-positioned to become a leading global player in the contemporary accessible luxury segment.

