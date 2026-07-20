Bhawanipur Global Campus Aligns Allied Healthcare Programmes With NCAHP Framework

SMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 20: The flagship Bachelor of Optometry and Psychology programmes aim to prepare students through evidence-based education enhanced by AI-enabled learning, internships, and community projects.

As India's healthcare landscape evolves, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) is setting new benchmarks to standardise and elevate allied healthcare education across the country. Bhawanipur Global Campus (BGC), Kolkata, which has a legacy of more than 90 years, has aligned its School of Allied Health with NCAHP's vision to prepare industry-ready healthcare professionals equipped to meet the sector's growing demands.

NCAHP's initiatives focus on standardising curricula, promoting competency-based training, and enabling professional registration to enhance the credibility and employability of allied health graduates. BGC takes these directives by offering programmes that blend academic rigour with practical training, clinical exposure, and technology-enabled learning, ensuring students graduate with the skills and recognition required to excel.

Among BGC's flagship offerings, the 5-year Bachelor of Optometry (B.Optom) programme, including a one-year internship, offers extensive clinical training in vision science, ocular disease management, and community eye care. Students gain hands-on experience in advanced diagnostic labs and benefit from industry partnerships that enhance their job readiness from day one.

The Institute offers Psychology programmes at the UG and PG levels, designed in line with NCAHP standards to deliver evidence-based education enhanced by AI-enabled learning, internships, and community projects. This programme equips students to address mental health and behavioural healthcare needs with ethical practice, research skills, and clinical exposure, preparing them for diverse roles in the healthcare sector.

"We want to empower students not just with knowledge, but with real-world competencies and professional credibility. By integrating NCAHP guidelines into our curriculum and encouraging registration under the commission, we provide a clear pathway for students to become recognised allied healthcare professionals, opening doors to meaningful careers in healthcare," said Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor, BGC.

Accredited with NAAC A+, and approved by AICTE, PCI, and UGC, Bhawanipur Global Campus offers a unique AI-integrated, blended learning model across its allied health programmes, including Optometry, Psychology, Dietetics & Nutrition, and Public Health. BGC aims to provide a gateway to professional success for students to contribute to India's healthcare system.

To know more about BGC, visit: Bhawanipur Global Campus

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