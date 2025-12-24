BI WORLDWIDE India Deepens Commitment to Indian Sports Talent Through Extended Partnership with GoSports Foundation

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24: BI WORLDWIDE India has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering India's emerging sports talent by extending support to two flagship programs of the GoSports Foundation -- the Rahul Dravid Athlete Mentorship Program (RDAMP) and the GoSports LongTerm Athlete Development Program (GLTADP). As part of this continued engagement, BI WORLDWIDE India will support GLTADP for a second consecutive cycle from FY 2025-26 to FY 2027-28. The organisation's support for RDAMP, which began in FY 2023-24, has also been extended through to FY 2027-28.

For young athletes, the path to excellence begins with long-term, structured support. Since FY 2020-21, BI WORLDWIDE India has been supporting GoSports Long Term Athlete Development Program through its CSR efforts, helping athletes grow from early talent to elite performance. The program takes a holistic approach to athlete development providing access to expert coaching, nutrition, physiotherapy, mental conditioning and international exposure --laying a strong foundation for Olympic success.

Currently, the program supports a cohort of 16 athletes across 10 sports. All have represented India internationally and performed strongly at national competitions, collectively earning 67 medals in the last fiscal year. This success reflects a long-standing partnership built on a shared belief in the power of sport to drive meaningful impact.

Earlier this year, BI WORLDWIDE India came on board as a partner to the Rahul Dravid Athlete Mentorship Program for a three-year term. The program includes mentorship from cricket legend Rahul Dravid and supports a cohort of 12 elite athletes across 7 sports -- including 7 Olympians and 3 Arjuna Awardees.

Both provide high-performance support to elite athletes preparing for marquee events like the LA 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympics. Along with financial aid, the programs offer access to world-class sports science, physiotherapy, mental conditioning, strength training, equipment, travel support, and ongoing guidance from core teams -- including coaches, nutritionists, and physiotherapists -- to help athletes sustain peak performance. This continued engagement reflects BI WORLDWIDE India's long-term commitment to Indian sport and enabling athletes to shine on the world stage.

Commenting on the partnership, Siddharth Reddy, CEO & MD, BI WORLDWIDE India, stated, "Sport cultivates the mindset of resilience, discipline, and excellence -- values that mirror the high-performance culture we help build for our clients. Our partnership with GoSports Foundation reflects this shared purpose. We're proud to support programs that not only empower athletes but also inspire the kind of sustained performance we believe drives long-term success."

Nandan Kamath, Managing Trustee, GoSports Foundation, added, "Our journey with BI WORLDWIDE India began in 2014, enabling us to become catalysts in Indian sport. Now, as we celebrate a decade of partnership--including five years of CSR-driven support towards the GoSports Long Term Athlete Development Program--and embark on another Program for elite athletes, our partnership continues to grow stronger. We are grateful to have a partner like BI WORLDWIDE India that truly believes in the vision and impact of sport in nation-building."

