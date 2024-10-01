Bianca The Luxury Clothspa Wins CINET for the second time - Professional Textile Care Overall Award India 2024

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Bianca The Luxury Clothspa has once again solidified its position as a leader in the textile care industry, earning the prestigious CINET - Professional Textile Care Overall Award India 2024 at the National Convention of Dry Cleaners and Launderers. This marks the second time the brand has won this award, having first claimed it in 2022. Started in February 2020, Bianca has rapidly expanded from four to eleven outlets across Mumbai, with its 12th store in Powai set to open soon. The pandemic posed challenges, but the brand not only weathered the storm--it thrived. Over 40% of its sales now come from home pick-up and delivery services, catering to the growing demand for convenience in luxury garment care.

Sachin Dewan, CEO of Bianca Clothspa India, shared, "We are truly humbled to receive this prestigious award for the second time. It reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with exemplary service and premium care. Our focus on innovation, sustainability, and excellence has been at the core of our success, and we look forward to continuing to revolutionize fabric care in India."

Bianca's reputation for excellence goes beyond national recognition. It is the only Indian company invited to participate in the Global Best Practice Awards 2024 in Frankfurt, an event to be held during the World Congress in November. This international recognition further underscores the brand's commitment to raising standards in the industry.

At the heart of Bianca's success is its commitment to sustainability. The company has implemented an advanced effluent treatment process to reduce its environmental impact while maintaining its hallmark of impeccable quality and service.

From dry cleaning and wet cleaning to specialized services like handbag and shoe care, leather recoloring, and wedding outfit cleaning, Bianca's offerings are designed to meet the needs of its discerning clientele.

With stores across Mumbai, including Colaba, Nepean Sea Road, Lower Parel, and Bandra, and plans to open in Powai soon, Bianca continues to grow its footprint while setting new benchmarks in luxury fabric care.

For more information, visit: www.biancaclothspa.com

