BIG FM Launches Realty Vertical, Targets Rs. 1,200 Cr with Debut Project in Lucknow

NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20: BIG FM, the iconic national media power house (Reliance Broadcast Network Limited), has announced its official entry into the real estate sector with the launch of its dedicated vertical, BIG FM Realty, in Lucknow. With this launch, the company unveiled its flagship project, Big UNIMAXX City Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, positioning it as a key offering in the city's evolving real estate market.

The company is targeting a revenue of Rs. 1,200 crore from the project and has outlined an ambitious roadmap to scale up to Rs. 4,000 crore with their upcoming projects over the next three years.

The announcement was made at a large-scale event held at The Centrum, Lucknow, which saw participation from 500+ channel partners and key stakeholders from the regional real estate ecosystem. The event signalled the arrival of a national, media-powered real estate brand in a market that is rapidly evolving. The stakeholders welcomed the idea of a professionally driven, media-led real estate ecosystem that could elevate standards across the region.

A key highlight of the evening was the unveiling of Greenlands Global Pvt. Ltd. as the Managing Partner for Big UNIMAXX City, Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. The firm will lead the project's overall operations, including sales, marketing, brand strategy, and positioning, bringing in a structured, professional approach to execution and market engagement.

Commenting on the launch, a spokesperson for Big FM Realty said, "We have always believed that strong brands have the power to shape industries. With BIG FM Realty, we are bringing the credibility, reach, and storytelling strength of a national media network into real estate. Lucknow is at a very interesting inflection point today, where infrastructure growth, rising aspirations, and investment appetite are coming together."

With Big UNIMAXX City, BIG FM Realty aims to redefine how real estate is marketed, positioned, and experienced in emerging cities, leveraging the power of media, brand trust, and strategic execution to create a differentiated offering in the market.

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