BigBloc Construction Ltd reports Revenue from Operations of Rs 56.36 crores in Q1FY26

PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 12: BigBloc Construction Limited (BSE: 540061, NSE: BIGBLOC), one of the largest manufacturers of Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks and Panels in India has reported consolidated Revenue from Operations at Rs. 56.36 crore for Q1 FY2025-2026, compared to Rs. 51.57 crore Revenue from Operations reported in Q1 FY2024-25, Y-o-Y growth of 9.3%. EBITDA for Q1 FY2025-26 stood at Rs. 1.29 crore.

- Company has reported Revenue of Rs. 56.36 crore and EBITDA of Rs. 1.29 crore in Q1FY26

- The company's entry into construction chemicals marks a strategic expansion into high-demand building materials

- Company recently acquired 57,500 sq. mts. land in Madhya Pradesh to establish India's largest greenfield AAC blocks facility

During FY25, the company reported net profit of Rs. 3.2 crore, Rs. 224.6 crore Revenue from Operations and EBITDA of Rs. 29.2 crore. As of June 2025, the Promoter Group holding stands at 72.67%.

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed company in the AAC Block Space with an installed capacity of 1.3 million cubic meter per annual capacity across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). Company recently purchased approx. 57,500 sq. mts. of land at Khasra to set up India's largest green field facility for AAC Blocks in Indore, MP. BigBloc Constructions Ltd is among very few companies in AAC industry to generate carbon credits.

Mr. Narayan Saboo, the Chairman, BigBloc Construction Ltd said, "The AAC block industry is facing short term challenges including fall in block prices and slowdown in India's construction sector, which is key demand driver for our products. Prolonged monsoon conditions also disrupted site operations, logistics, and supply chains. This all has impacted company's results as well. Going forward we are confident to strongly bounce back with focus on improving operational efficiencies, strategic expansion along with new product launches and value addition. Ongoing expansion plans including setting up India's largest greenfield AAC block facility at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, position us strongly for the future and reinforcing our leadership in the sector. We remain committed to innovation, value creation for stakeholders, and aligning our operations with global ESG standards."

Business Updates:

StarBigBloc Building Material received all key approvals for its upcoming project in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. These include Town Planning Clearance (TPC), Land Registration, Gram Panchayat approval, and the Non-Agricultural (NA) order for the acquired land. With these clearances in place, the company is set to establish India's largest greenfield AAC Blocks manufacturing facility at the proposed site, marking a major milestone in its expansion strategy and reinforcing its leadership in the sustainable building materials space.

BigBloc Constructions Limited has launched its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Profile on ESG World, reinforcing its commitment to global sustainability benchmarks, stakeholder transparency, and responsible business practices. The ESG Profile is now accessible via the company's website under the Sustainability section, enabling investors, analysts, ESG rating agencies, and financial institutions to efficiently track progress across key ESG metrics aligned with global frameworks.

Further diversifying its product portfolio, the company has entered the construction chemicals segment through its Umargaon facility, manufacturing Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives - tapping into high-growth markets within the building materials industry.

Strategically, the Company completed the Phase 2 expansion of its Wada facility under its wholly owned subsidiary, BigBloc Building Elements. With this expansion, BigBloc's total installed capacity reached 13 lakh cubic meters per annum, positioning it among the largest AAC block manufacturers in the country.

On the sustainability front, the total installed solar power capacity across BigBloc and its subsidiaries now stands at 2,375 kW. With this initiative, the Company is now meeting approximately 22% of its power requirements through renewable energy, thereby aligning operations with its long-term ESG goals.

About BigBloc Construction:

Incorporated in 2015, BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed AAC block manufacturer in India, with a 1.3 million CBM annual capacity across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). The company, which markets its products under the 'NXTBLOC' brand, is one of the few in the AAC industry to generate carbon credits. With over 2,000 completed projects and 1,500+ in the pipeline, The company's clients include Lodha, Adani Realty, IndiaBulls Real Estate, DB Realty, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty, Tata Projects, Shirke Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Raheja, PSP Projects, L & T, Sunteck, Dosti Group, Purvankara Ltd, DY Patil, Taj Hotels, Godrej Properties, Torrent Pharma, GAIL among others.

For more details, please visit: www.bigbloc.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)