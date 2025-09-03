BioFach sees PAPL-NCOL pact to take organic farming mainstream

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3: PAPL, a for-profit social enterprise based in Bhopal, showcased its organic and regenerative farming model at the 17th edition of BioFach India 2025, the country's leading trade fair for organic, natural and millet-based products. The three-day event was held from August 30 to September 1 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

A key highlight for PAPL was the signing of an MoU with NCOL, a multi-state cooperative society established by the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, on August 30, 2025. The agreement was formalised by PAPL Managing Director Ashis Mondal and his NCOL counterpart, Vipul Mittal.

Under the MoU, PAPL will provide technical guidance, capacity building, business development, quality assurance and compliance support. It will also work closely with Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to strengthen their visibility, enable their participation in trade fairs and establish forward market linkages that help reduce price and market risks.

On its part, NCOL will open wider market access, strengthen branding and provide the institutional backing needed to integrate farmer collectives into national supply chains.

Calling the collaboration a milestone for India's organic movement, Ashis Mondal said, "This moment is nothing short of historic. Farmers need more than just markets. They need guidance, systems and trust. By joining hands with NCOL, we can bring those elements together and ensure that smallholder farmers benefit from fair, transparent and sustainable supply chains."

He added, "BioFach India gave us the perfect platform to show that organic farming can move from niche to mainstream when farmers, institutions and markets come together."

An NCOL representative remarked, "Our vision is to make organic farming accessible and viable across India. Partnering with PAPL allows us to combine grassroots experience with national-level networks. This will help us bridge the gap between producers and consumers while ensuring fair returns for farmers."

About PAPL

Established in 2020 and headquartered in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, PAPL is a for-profit social enterprise dedicated to empowering smallholder farmers. With a network of over 94,000 organic farmers, more than 100 FPOs supported and 150,000+ hectares under organic and regenerative cultivation, PAPL integrates farmers directly into equitable supply chains, focusing on sustainability, traceability and transparency.

About NCOL

NCOL is a multi-state cooperative society promoted by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Its other promoters include leading cooperatives such as Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF-Amul), National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) and National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

About BioFach India 2025

Now in its 17th edition, BioFach India is the country's leading trade fair for organic, natural and millet-based products. Co-located with Natural Expo India and Millets India, it showcases food, wellness and sustainability solutions while offering opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange and business development.

