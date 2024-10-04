Birla Carbon Launches Continua™ 8030 Sustainable Carbonaceous Material (SCM) for the Indian Subcontinent and Asia

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Birla Carbon, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon-based solutions, announces the launch of Continua™ 8030 SCM, a circular material designed to address the growing sustainability needs of customers across the Indian subcontinent and Asia. After the launch of the Continua™ brand in 2021, Birla Carbon is now expanding its circular product offering from India. Continua™ 8030 SCM reinforces Birla Carbon's commitment to innovation through sustainability, positioning the business as a reliable partner in supporting customers globally to achieve their sustainability goals. Commenting on this new initiative, Rajeev Sonthalia, Director, Birla Carbon, shared, "As part of the Aditya Birla Group, and its purpose to be a Force For Good, our commitment at Birla Carbon is to embed circularity and sustainability in our innovation strategy. This will not only address the growing market needs for sustainable solutions but also have a positive impact on our planet. To achieve our ambitious goals, we realize that partnerships are critical in our evolution through the sustainability landscape, and this launch demonstrates our commitment and work in this direction."

Speaking about this launch, John Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer, Birla Carbon, said, "Continua™ 8030 marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey across India and Asia. This product exemplifies Birla Carbon's commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions at scale that empower our customers to increase the recycled content in their own products while maintaining operational efficiency." He further added, "With our partner Finster, we aim to set a new benchmark for sustainability and quality in the region. It truly reflects our purpose of 'Share the Strength,' and we look forward to engaging with our customers to turn sustainability and circularity into measurable realities through continuous innovation."

Key features of Continua™ 8030 SCM include

* Sustainability Commitment: As part of Birla Carbon's sustainability pledge, Continua™ 8030 SCM enhances the content of circular products, aiding customers in their environmental stewardship efforts.

* Security of Supply in Large Volumes: Continua™ 8030 SCM is manufactured locally in India, ensuring a steady supply of large volumes in high-quality that meet the rigorous demands of various industries.

* Quality Consistency: Stringent control over feedstock, and highest operational standards ensure consistent delivery lot to lot.

* Comprehensive Technical Support: Birla Carbon provides robust technical handholding to facilitate smooth product integration, thus optimizing performance across different applications.

* Advanced Quality Assurance: Supported by state-of-the-art laboratories and quality control measures, Continua™ 8030 SCM guarantees top-tier quality and reliability.

* Customized Solutions: Blended solutions tailored to meet both, operational and sustainability needs.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Vishesh Agarwal, CEO, Finster Black Pvt. Ltd., stated, "Continua™ 8030 SCM aligns perfectly with our sustainability objectives, and this partnership highlights our shared commitment to driving sustainability and innovation in the tire recycling industry in India. Birla Carbon's expertise and support are invaluable as we work together to enhance our production capabilities."

Through this strategic joint venture, Continua™ is now available for customers in India and Asia to achieve their sustainability targets and make circularity a reality.

For further inquiries, visit www.birlacarbon.com/continua.

Birla Carbon is one of the leading global suppliers of carbon-based solutions. As one of the flagship businesses of the leading Indian multinational conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group, Birla Carbon provides innovative, sustainable carbon black solutions that enhance the performance of paints and coatings, inks and toners, plastics, adhesives, sealants, textile fibers, mechanical rubber goods, and tires, Energy Systems, Carbon Nanotubes, and Sustainable Carbonaceous Material. The company operates in 14 countries, boasting 17 manufacturing facilities and three cuttiedge technology centers in Marietta (USA), Taloja (India), and Sambreville, (Belgium), showcasing forefront innovation in the industry. Birla Carbon's Sustainability Strategy - Share the Future report focuses on employee safety, environmental stewardship, efficient use of carbon sources, and operating in a socially and ethically responsible manner.

For more information, visit www.birlacarbon.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or Instagram.

Finster Black Pvt. Ltd. is a prominent producer of Sustainable Carbonaceous Material based in India, known for being among the pioneers in the country. With an operational capacity of 20,000 tonnes of SCM, the company ranks as one of the largest producers globally. For years, Finster Black has been exporting SCM to over 35 countries. The company holds ISCC certification, ensuring consistent adherence to global quality standards.

The company boasts a state-of-the-art laboratory for carbon and rubber testing, enabling it to deliver high-quality SCM that meets the stringent demands of consumers. Furthermore, Finster Black is fully integrated, collecting its own end-of-life tires, making it the only operator in the industry with complete control over the entire supply chain, from collection to production.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)