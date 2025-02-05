Bisleri International Showcases Sustainable Innovations at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 5: As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. proudly participates in the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025 (NDWBF) at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from February 1 to February 9. Organized by the National Book Trust, Ministry of Education, Government of India, the fair was inaugurated by Droupadi Murmu, President of India.

Bisleri's exhibits feature bookshelves and benches crafted from sustainable, eco-friendly materials, underscoring the company's dedication to promoting circularity. With over 2,000 stalls, 600 events, and an anticipated 1.8 million visitors from more than 40 countries, the fair offers an ideal platform for Bisleri to engage with a diverse audience and advocate for sustainable living.

Speaking on the association, Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, highlighted, "Our participation in the National Book Trust's World Book Fair 2025 reflects Bisleri's commitment to integrating sustainability into everyday experiences. By showcasing eco-friendly and sustainable innovations at the fair, we aim to inspire visitors to make responsible choices and emphasize how individual actions can contribute to environmental conservation."

Bisleri has set up two distinctive stalls, each offering a unique experience. The first stall showcases the brand's sustainability initiatives, featuring a large bookshelf with the BISLERI CEE book, "Towards Responsible Use of Plastics", a comprehensive guide on plastic management. The display also includes models demonstrating the transformation of used plastics into valuable products, along with benches made from recycled plastic adorned with backdrops adorned by artwork by Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA).

The second stall, which doubles as a point of sale, highlights Bisleri's diverse product range, including water and carbonated beverages such as Limonata, Pop, and Spyci Jeera, keeping visitors hydrated and refreshed. To enhance visitor comfort and promote sustainable practices, 20 eco-friendly benches have been strategically placed at various locations in the fair.

Through these meaningful initiatives, Bisleri International continues to lead in sustainability and champion the circular economy, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)