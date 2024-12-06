Bisleri Vedica Backs 17 Year Old Mountaineering Prodigy Kaamya Karthikeyan's Historic Attempt to Accomplish the Seven Summits

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6: Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 17-year-old mountaineer, is set to embark on her most ambitious expedition yet: summiting Mt. Vinson Massif in Antarctica. This climb will mark the completion of her Seven Summits Challenge, making her the youngest girl in the world to conquer the highest peak on all seven continents. Supporting her on this extraordinary journey is Bisleri Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, sourced from the Himalayas, embodying her spirit #FullOfAltitude.

A student at Navy Children School, Mumbai, Kaamya is the daughter of Commander S. Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy and Lavanya Karthikeyan, an early childhood educator. On May 20, 2024, she scaled the summit of Mt. Everest at the age of 16, becoming India's youngest climber and the world's second youngest to achieve this feat from the Nepal side. She is also the youngest girl to have summited the highest peak on six continents barring Antarctica. Her outstanding accomplishments have not only earned her the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar, India's highest national honour for young achievers in 2021, but also accolades from the Hon. Prime Minister himself in his Mann-ki-Baat.

Commenting on this association, Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are incredibly proud to support Kaamya Karthikeyan as she embarks on this historic expedition to accomplish the Seven Summits, and we wish her all the best as she aims to achieve this monumental feat. We're thrilled to be a part of her journey, fueling her passion and perseverance with our support. Kaamya embodies the spirit #FullOfAltitude, and we can't wait to see her reach new heights."

Having successfully conquered six of the Seven Summits, Kaamya is now training intensely to tackle the vagaries of Mt. Vinson Massif, the highest peak in Antarctica, standing at 16,050 feet. Her expedition to this peak at the remotest location of the planet will require enduring extreme weather conditions, freezing temperatures with the mercury dipping to -40, and unpredictable winds reaching unimaginable speeds.

Reflecting on her upcoming adventure, Kaamya Karthikeyan remarked, "Summiting Mt. Vinson Massif is the befitting climax of a dream I've pursued for years. It's the culmination of my journey across the seven continents. With Bisleri Vedica's support, I'm feeling not just empowered for the endeavour but also reminded of the purity and strength that's needed for such a challenge. Through mission SAHAS, my journey of the Seven Summits, I hope to inspire young Indians to believe in their dreams, to push limits, and to always aim for higher ground."

Kaamya Karthikeyan has already inspired countless young Indians with her passion and achievements. Her high-altitude escapades in the Himalayas started when she was just seven, including scaling Mt. Stok Kangri at age nine, becoming the youngest girl to summit a peak over 20,000 feet. Her list of impressive feats is long, from skiing down Mt. Elbrus in Russia to summiting Mt. Denali in Alaska, and with her upcoming venture, she stands poised to make history once more.

This partnership with Kaamya Karthikeyan embodies Vedica's mission to support young achievers who are driven by their passions and goals. Kaamya's journey aligns with Vedica's values of purity, strength, and the pursuit of excellence. We will chronicle Kaamya's journey, sharing her inspiring story of grit and determination, and showcasing what it means to be #FullOfAltitude.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Limonata, Spyci Jeera Rev and Pop. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

