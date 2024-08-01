BizMagnets to Present WhatsApp Business Suite at Medicall'24

PNN New Delhi [India], August 1: BizMagnets, a leading provider of WhatsApp Business API solutions across various industries, is set to transform healthcare communication and operations at Medicall'24. The company will showcase its innovative WhatsApp Business Suite, powered by AI, from August 2nd to 4th at the Chennai Trade Centre. The BizMagnets suite offers a comprehensive range of features, including WhatsApp Marketing, Sales, Help Desk, Field Force Tracking, a lightweight CRM, and automated workflows. These capabilities, combined with seamless ERP integration, create a powerful platform for healthcare providers. In today's fast-paced healthcare environment, effective communication is essential. BizMagnets addresses this need by integrating WhatsApp with BizMagnets to deliver a seamless and personalized patient experience. From automated appointment reminders to real-time health updates, the suite empowers healthcare professionals to provide exceptional care while streamlining operations.

Attendees at Medicall'24 will experience live demonstrations of how this innovative technology can enhance their practice.

"We are excited to unveil our WhatsApp Business Suite at Medicall'24," said Prasanna K Ram, Founder & CEO at BizMagnets. "Our goal is to empower healthcare providers to deliver exceptional patient care by optimizing their operations. By combining the power of WhatsApp Business API and BizMagnets, we believe we have created a solution that will transform the way healthcare is delivered."

BizMagnets invites healthcare professionals to visit their booth at Medicall'24 to learn more about how the WhatsApp Business Suite can elevate their practice.

https://bizmagnets.ai/

