Bizmetric Awarded 2025 Databricks APJ Innovation Partner of the Year at Data + AI Summit

Houston (Texas) [US] / Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Bizmetric, a leader in enterprise data transformation and analytics, is honored to announce its recognition as the 2025 Databricks APJ Innovation Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, the award highlights Bizmetric's exceptional contributions and innovations in delivering scalable, AI-powered solutions across sectors including Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, and BFSI domains.

* Bizmetric is recognized for its approach to accelerating global data transformation across key industries with cutting-edge AI and data solutions.

Over the past year, Bizmetric, in collaboration with Databricks, has delivered cutting-edge solutions in AI/ML, analytics, and data governance. With accelerators like MLOps, Data Engineering, and Gen AI Bots, Bizmetric has driven client success through faster deployment, automation, and intelligent task execution--boosting enterprise efficiency and measurable business outcomes.

"Partnering with Databricks has been pivotal in accelerating our mission to deliver cutting-edge data and AI solutions that drive real business impact for our clients," said Amit Mittal, Founder & CEO, and Ishan Kohli, Co-Founder and India Head at Bizmetric. "Being recognized as the 2025 Databricks APJ Innovation Partner of the Year at the Data + AI Summit is not just an honor - it's a testament to the strength of our collaboration, the innovation we've brought to the ecosystem, and our shared commitment to transforming the future of data and AI across industries."

"We're excited to recognize Bizmetric as the 2025 Databricks APJ Innovation Partner of the Year," said Greg Taylor, Vice President of Partners, APJ at Databricks.

Bizmetric, in collaboration with Databricks, drives data intelligence with accelerators and Gen AI solutions that streamline workflows and automate HR, IT, and customer service--empowering enterprises to solve complex challenges and maximize data value.

Case Study:

A global manufacturer partnered with Bizmetric and Databricks to streamline IoT data integration, ensure compliance, and improve ML operations. Using MLflow, Unity Catalog, and Delta Lake, they achieved 30% less downtime, $55M savings, 15% higher throughput, and 3x faster queries--showcasing a successful, scalable digital transformation.

About Bizmetric

Bizmetric is a global data and AI solutions provider, founded in Texas with a strong presence in India, offering scalable analytics, AI/ML, DevOps, and cloud solutions--guided by People, Process, and Product (PPP) to deliver measurable business outcomes. Learn more at www.bizmetric.com .

