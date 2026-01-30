Q3 results: Nestle India, NTPC, SAIL, Ambuja Cements, 153 others on Jan 30

Nestle India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Bajaj Auto, Ambuja Cements, Bank of Baroda, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Steel Authority of India, LIC Housing Finance, and Dr Lal PathLabs are among 157 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Aster DM Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ajanta Pharma, AIA Engineering, Arvind, Asahi India Glass, Brigade Enterprises, Exide Industries, and Jindal Steel.

ITC Q3 net profit flat at ₹4,931 crore

ALSO READ: ITC's Q3FY26 results: Net profit flat at ₹4,931.19 cr on labour Code impact ITC on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of ₹4,931.19 crore for the October–December quarter (Q3FY26), marginally lower than ₹4,934.8 crore a year ago, weighed down by a one-time provision linked to the new labour codes and a high base due to an exceptional item in Q3FY25.

The company said profit before exceptional items offers a clearer view of operating performance. On that basis, consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax rose 8.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,108.66 crore in Q3FY26.

Consolidated gross revenue grew 6.7 per cent to ₹21,706.64 crore from ₹20,349.96 crore a year earlier. Net revenue stood at ₹20,047 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of ₹19,030 crore.

On a sequential basis, net revenue increased 2.8 per cent, while net profit declined 3.8 per cent.

Market overview for January 30

Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open lower today amid mixed global cues, as investors await the Union Budget 2026, scheduled to be presented on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

On Thursday, the Economic Survey 2026 projected India’s GDP growth at 7.4 per cent for FY26 and 6.8 to 7.2 per cent for FY27, supported by easing inflation, resilient domestic demand and continued fiscal discipline.

Asian markets were trading higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he would announce his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair later in the day. Trump said the five-month search to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which began in September with 11 shortlisted candidates, is nearing completion.

US equity markets ended mostly lower overnight after a volatile session, weighed down by declines in Microsoft and other software stocks as investors digested a batch of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 slipped 0.13 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.72 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.11 per cent.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 30