Q3 results: Nestle India, NTPC, SAIL, Ambuja Cements, 153 others on Jan 30
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Power Grid Corporation of India, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care are also to release their October-December earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Nestle India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Bajaj Auto, Ambuja Cements, Bank of Baroda, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Steel Authority of India, LIC Housing Finance, and Dr Lal PathLabs are among 157 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Aster DM Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ajanta Pharma, AIA Engineering, Arvind, Asahi India Glass, Brigade Enterprises, Exide Industries, and Jindal Steel.
ITC Q3 net profit flat at ₹4,931 crore
ITC on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of ₹4,931.19 crore for the October–December quarter (Q3FY26), marginally lower than ₹4,934.8 crore a year ago, weighed down by a one-time provision linked to the new labour codes and a high base due to an exceptional item in Q3FY25.
The company said profit before exceptional items offers a clearer view of operating performance. On that basis, consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax rose 8.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,108.66 crore in Q3FY26.
Also Read
Consolidated gross revenue grew 6.7 per cent to ₹21,706.64 crore from ₹20,349.96 crore a year earlier. Net revenue stood at ₹20,047 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of ₹19,030 crore.
On a sequential basis, net revenue increased 2.8 per cent, while net profit declined 3.8 per cent.
Market overview for January 30
Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are expected to open lower today amid mixed global cues, as investors await the Union Budget 2026, scheduled to be presented on Sunday, February 1, 2026.
On Thursday, the Economic Survey 2026 projected India’s GDP growth at 7.4 per cent for FY26 and 6.8 to 7.2 per cent for FY27, supported by easing inflation, resilient domestic demand and continued fiscal discipline.
Asian markets were trading higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he would announce his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair later in the day. Trump said the five-month search to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which began in September with 11 shortlisted candidates, is nearing completion.
US equity markets ended mostly lower overnight after a volatile session, weighed down by declines in Microsoft and other software stocks as investors digested a batch of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 slipped 0.13 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.72 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.11 per cent.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 30
- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
- Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Ltd
- ABM Knowledgeware Ltd
- Ad-Manum Finance Ltd
- Aegis Logistics Ltd
- Agri- Tech (India) Ltd
- AIA Engineering Ltd
- Ajanta Pharma Ltd
- Alka India Ltd
- Ambuja Cements Ltd
- Archidply Industries Ltd
- ArisInfra Solutions Ltd
- Arvind Ltd
- Asahi India Glass Ltd
- Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
- Astec Lifesciences Ltd
- Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
- Avasara Finance Ltd
- AVI Polymers Ltd
- Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd
- B2B Software Technologies Ltd
- Bajaj Auto Ltd
- Bank of Baroda
- Bhagyanagar India Ltd
- Bhilwara Spinners Ltd
- Blue Dart Express Ltd
- Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd
- Bharat Parenterals Ltd
- Brigade Enterprises Ltd
- Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
- Classic Filaments Ltd
- Chandra Prabhu International Ltd-$
- Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
- Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd
- Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd
- Dolphin Medical Services Ltd
- DOMS Industries Ltd
- Duroply Industries Ltd
- Epigral Ltd
- ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Exide Industries Ltd
- Fiberweb India Ltd
- Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd
- Forbes & Company Ltd-$
- Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd
- Gangotri Textiles Ltd
- Garware Synthetics Ltd
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
- Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd
- Gopal Iron & Steels Company Gujarat Ltd
- Greenpanel Industries Ltd
- Gujarat Containers Ltd
- Hester Biosciences Ltd
- Him Teknoforge Ltd
- IFB Agro Industries Ltd
- India Home Loan Ltd
- Indokem Ltd
- Insecticides (India) Ltd
- Intellect Design Arena Ltd
- Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd
- iStreet Network Ltd
- JBF Industries Ltd
- JBM Auto Ltd
- Jindal Steel Ltd
- Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
- JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd
- Jumbo Bag Ltd
- Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
- KEC International Ltd
- Kiran Syntex Ltd
- Kisaan Parivar Industries Ltd
- Kokuyo Camlin Ltd-$
- Kunststoffe Industries Ltd
- Ladderup Finance Ltd
- Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd
- Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd
- LIC Housing Finance Ltd
- Looks Health Services Ltd
- Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd
- Mafatlal Industries Ltd-$
- Maithan Alloys Ltd
- Manaksia Ltd
- Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
- Mayur Uniquoters Ltd-$
- Medplus Health Services Ltd
- Meesho Ltd
- Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd
- Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd
- Moil Ltd
- Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
- Mukesh Babu Financial Services Ltd
- National Aluminium Company Ltd
- Navneet Education Ltd
- NB Footwear Ltd
- Neelkanth Ltd-$
- Nestle India Ltd
- The New India Assurance Company Ltd
- NIIT Ltd
- Nila Spaces Ltd
- Nitta Gelatin India Ltd-$
- Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
- National Oxygen Ltd
- Northern Arc Capital Ltd
- NTPC Ltd
- Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd
- Odyssey Corporation Ltd
- Orbit Exports Ltd
- Pakka Ltd-$
- Parshva Enterprises Ltd
- Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
- The Phosphate Company Ltd
- Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd
- Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
- Pradeep Metals Ltd
- Praxis Home Retail Ltd
- PSP Projects Ltd
- Purshottam Investofin Ltd
- Quint Digital Ltd
- Radhe Developers India Ltd
- Relaxo Footwears Ltd
- Rich Universe Network Ltd
- Ritesh International Ltd
- RJ Shah & Company Ltd
- Reliance Power Ltd
- RattanIndia Power Ltd
- Sagar Systech Ltd
- Steel Authority of India Ltd
- Sankhya Infotech Ltd
- Savani Financials Ltd
- Scoda Tubes Ltd
- Seamec Ltd
- Saint Gobain Sekurit India Ltd
- Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd
- Sicagen India Ltd
- Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
- Southern Latex Ltd
- Sparkle Gold Rock Ltd
- Shree Steel Wire Ropes Ltd
- Strides Pharma Science Ltd
- Steelcast Ltd
- Subros Ltd
- Suditi Industries Ltd
- Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd
- Super Sales India Ltd-$
- Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
- Techindia Nirman Ltd
- Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd
- Transindia Real Estate Ltd
- Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd
- United Foodbrands Ltd
- Universal Arts Ltd
- Vivid Global Industries Ltd
- Welspun Corp Ltd
- West Leisure Resorts Ltd
- Windsor Machines Ltd
- YOGI Ltd
More From This Section
Topics : Q3 results Nestle India NTPC NTPC results Power Grid Corporation of India SAIL Ambuja Cements BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 8:00 AM IST