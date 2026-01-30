Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at lower start amid mixed cues; Asian markets gain
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates lower start for Indian benchmark indices amid mixed global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, January 30, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected open lower on Friday amid mixed global cues. Investors are awaiting the Union Budget 2026, scheduled to be presented on Sunday, February 1, 2026.
On Thursday, the Economic Survey 2026 projected the FY26 GDP growth at 7.4 per cent and FY27 growth in the range of 6.8-7.2 per cent, underpinned by easing inflation, resilient domestic demand, and continued fiscal discipline.
Around 07:15 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,426 levels, down 80.50 points or 0.32 per cent.
Asian markets were trading higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he would announce his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair on Friday. Trump said the five-month search to replace Fed chair Jerome Powell, which began in September with 11 shortlisted candidates, is nearing its conclusion. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 1.05 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.20 per cent.
Following a volatile session, US equity markets ended mostly lower on Thursday, dragged by declines in Microsoft and other software stocks, as investors assessed a slew of corporate earnings reports. Overnight, the S&P 500 index fell 0.13 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.72 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11 per cent.
Q3 results today
Power Grid Corporation of India, Steel Authority of India, Tata Investment Corporation, Welspun Corp, Reliance Power, Relaxo Footwears, Triveni Engineering and Industries, Strides Pharma Science, Subros, RattanIndia Power, Seamec, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, PSP Projects, Windsor Machines, Steelcast, Servotech Renewable Power System, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Scoda Tubes, YOGI, United Foodbrands, Transindia Real Estate, Pradeep Metals, Sudidit Industries, and Sicagen India, among others, will announce their quarterly results today.
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dabur India sees modest profit growth in Q3, but Street remains cautious
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages remain cautious on FMCG major Dabur India, citing improving demand trends but muted execution, following the company’s announcement of its financial results for the third quarter of FY26. While Emkay Global has retained a Reduce rating on the stock, ICICI Securities has maintained a Hold rating. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how to check Kasturi Metal IPO allotment status online
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for the Kasturi Metal Composite IPO is likely to be finalised today, Friday, January 30, 2026. Investors who have applied for the public offering can check Kasturi Metal IPO allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar to the issue. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Securities suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on Nifty Bank
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Long build-up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 8 per cent along with a price rise of 0.6 per cent.
Bank Nifty has broken out on the daily chart to close at its highest level since January 16. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swiggy, Tata Motors, ITC Paytm, Vedanta, Colgate-Palmolive India, REC, KPIT, Gillete India, and Voltas are among the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPI holdings in midcaps at multi-year high, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Even as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew $1.34 billion from domestic equity markets during the December 2025 quarter, their exposure to midcap stocks increased, while holdings in largecaps and smallcaps moderated. According to an analysis by Elara Capital, FPI ownership in the Nifty Midcap 150 index rose 3 bps quarter-on-quarter to 16.4 per cent, marking a multi-year high. In contrast, FPI holdings in the Nifty 50 and Nifty Smallcap 250 declined by one basis point each to 25.5 per cent and 14.2 per cent, respectively. READ MORE
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee slips to 92 against US dollar before RBI pulls it back slightly
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee touched a new intraday low of 92 against the greenback on Thursday, weighed down by dollar demand arising from the maturity of non-deliverable forward contracts and month-end demand from importers, dealers said. The Indian currency settled at 91.96 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 91.79. READ MORE
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints a negative opening
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected open lower on Friday amid mixed global cues and cautious investor sentiment ahead of the Union Budget 2026. Around 07:15 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,426 levels, down 80.50 points or 0.32 per cent.
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets witness a positive start
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher on Friday after US President Donald Trump said he would announce his choice for the next Federal Reserve chair on Friday. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.25 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI index rose 1.05 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.20 per cent.
7:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled lower, tech stocks drag
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US equity markets ended mostly lower on Thursday, dragged by declines in Microsoft and other software stocks, as investors assessed a slew of corporate earnings reports. Overnight, the S&P 500 index fell 0.13 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.72 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.11 per cent.
6:59 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Topics : Sensex MARKETS LIVE Stock Market Today Markets Asian markets US markets NSE BSE Nifty Gift Nifty
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 7:20 AM IST