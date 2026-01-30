Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on Nifty Bank; check analysis here
Derivative strategy: Nandish Shah said that long build-up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 8 per cent along with a price rise of 0.6 per cent
Nandish Shah Mumbai
Derivative strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
Buy BANKNIFTY (24-Feb Expiry) 60500 CALL at ₹726, simultaneously sell 61000 CALL at ₹511
- Lot Size 30
- Cost of the strategy ₹215 (₹6,450 per strategy)
- Maximum profit ₹8,550 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above 61000 on 24 Feb 2026 expiry.
- Breakeven point 60715
- Risk reward ratio: 1: 1.33
- Approx margin required: ₹36000
Rationale:
- Long build-up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 8 per cent along with a price rise of 0.6 per cent.
- Bank Nifty has broken out on the daily chart to close at its highest level since January 16.
- Bank Nifty is forming a bullish higher top, higher bottom formation on the weekly and monthly charts.
- Bank Nifty Open Interest Put call ratio increased to 1.24 levels from 1.14 levels on the back of Put writing at 59000-60000 levels.
(This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 7:46 AM IST