Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on Nifty Bank; check analysis here

Derivative strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY

Buy BANKNIFTY (24-Feb Expiry) 60500 CALL at ₹726, simultaneously sell 61000 CALL at ₹511

Lot Size 30

Cost of the strategy ₹215 (₹6,450 per strategy)

Maximum profit ₹8,550 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above 61000 on 24 Feb 2026 expiry.

Breakeven point 60715

Risk reward ratio: 1: 1.33

Approx margin required: ₹36000

Rationale:

Long build-up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 8 per cent along with a price rise of 0.6 per cent.

Bank Nifty has broken out on the daily chart to close at its highest level since January 16.

Bank Nifty is forming a bullish higher top, higher bottom formation on the weekly and monthly charts.

Bank Nifty Open Interest Put call ratio increased to 1.24 levels from 1.14 levels on the back of Put writing at 59000-60000 levels.

(This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)