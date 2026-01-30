Friday, January 30, 2026 | 07:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on Nifty Bank; check analysis here

Derivative strategy: Nandish Shah said that long build-up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 8 per cent along with a price rise of 0.6 per cent

Derivative Strategy by HDFC Securities

Stock Market

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Derivative strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

BULL SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY

Buy BANKNIFTY (24-Feb Expiry) 60500 CALL at ₹726, simultaneously sell 61000 CALL at ₹511
  • Lot Size 30
  • Cost of the strategy ₹215 (₹6,450 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit ₹8,550 If BANK NIFTY closes at or above 61000 on 24 Feb 2026 expiry.
  • Breakeven point 60715
  • Risk reward ratio: 1: 1.33
  • Approx margin required: ₹36000
CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE 

Rationale:

  • Long build-up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 8 per cent along with a price rise of 0.6 per cent.
  • Bank Nifty has broken out on the daily chart to close at its highest level since January 16.
  • Bank Nifty is forming a bullish higher top, higher bottom formation on the weekly and monthly charts.
  • Bank Nifty Open Interest Put call ratio increased to 1.24 levels from 1.14 levels on the back of Put writing at 59000-60000 levels.
 
(This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.) 
 

