Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Gurugram brings the Greatest Celebration of Fashion Icon Rohit Bal

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 7: An unparalleled universe of fashion, glamour, glitz and revelry came to life at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025's inaugural edition in Gurugram, with a magnificent celebration of the extraordinary life of Rohit Bal - India's one true fashion icon. A remarkable partnership with Rohit Bal, that saw the Fashion Tour create several stunning showcases, saw an incredible culmination, as it honoured the artistic genius, craftsmanship, and vision, that transformed the very essence of Indian couture. Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor also celebrated the life of Rohit Bal by becoming the showstopper for the special show.

In collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the tour spotlighted Bal's impeccable sense of fashion, his passion for art, his Kashmiri roots, and his epic persona that knew no bounds. From tastefully decorated spaces inspired by Bal's signatory motifs, celebrated Chef Suvir Saran's curation of Kashmir's culinary traditions, to soulful music designed by Vibha Saraf and Deveshi Sahgal, the evening was crafted just as Bal would have. Donning the ramp were over a 100 of Bal's closest tribe in Fashion, Bollywood, and Media with illustrious names like Kalyani Chawla, Varun Bahl, Rajiv Makhni, Madhur Bhandarkar, JJ Valaya, Rahul Dev, Mugdha Godse, Esha Gupta, Malini Ramani, Vijender Singh, Sonam Kapoor and many more, as their diverse stories filled up the room with larger-than-life projections of Bal's pictures & videos, bringing raw emotions on one iconic runway.

Kartik Mohindra, CMO Pernod Ricard India, said, "This celebration of Rohit Bal's legacy, was one for the ages. It reflected our long-standing commitment to shining the spotlight on the iconic voices shaping Indian fashion. We've had an incredible partnership with Bal over the years, and it was only befitting for the Fashion Tour to celebrate him in a way that truly reflected his impact on the world of fashion. As the tour moves ahead, the upcoming experiences will continue to showcase the evolving face of fashion, as 'The One and Only' platform converging innovation and iconicity like never before."

Actor Sonam Kapoor shared, "It has always been an honour to be Rohit's muse, donning his extraordinary creations for many years. Being a part of this unique celebration of his legacy at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has been a true honour and one that will be etched in my memory forever."

"The Gurugram edition was a perfect example of the iconic world of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, and the impact it creates with bringing the most remarkable names in fashion & style. As curator of the tour, it's exciting to see how it continues to take shape as 'The One and Only' platform of en vogue experiences", says curator Ashish Soni.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI expressed, "FDCI couldn't have been prouder to partner with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in creating the most awe-inspiring celebration of Rohit Bal, that beautifully captured his legacy. As two powerhouses in fashion, we're committed to shaping the future of fashion experiences."

The Fashion Tour is now headed to Chandigarh on February 8th, 2025, where designer Kanika Goyal's Street luxe fashion will collide with glamourous edge of Jacqueliene Fernandez and thumping beats by Harrdy Sandhu and Hari-Sukhmani.

