BluPine Energy Certified as a Great Place to Work, Reinforcing Its People-First Culture

New Delhi [India], August 13: BluPine Energy Private Limited (henceforth BluPine Energy), an Actis-backed leading renewable energy platform, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work® Institute a global authority on workplace culture. his prestigious recognition reflects BluPine Energy's commitment to cultivating a high-trust, inclusive, and performance-driven environment where people are empowered to grow, lead, and thrive.

The certification is awarded after a careful assessment based on employee feedback and evaluation of the company's people practices. To qualify, an organization must secure at least 70% positive responses across five core dimensions trust in leadership, fairness, pride, respect, and camaraderie.

Commenting on the achievement, Neerav Nanavaty, CEO, BluPine Energy, said, "Being certified as a Great Place to Work® is a strategic milestone for BluPine Energy as it reinforces our belief that a strong, people-first culture is foundational to sustainable business growth. This recognition reflects not only the trust our teams place in us, but also our collective commitment to building an organisation where leadership, innovation, and impact thrive. At BluPine, we are intentionally creating an environment that empowers individuals to lead with purpose, drive transformative change, and contribute meaningfully to India's clean energy transition."

Manisha Nair, Senior Vice President & Head - Human Resource, Administration & Corporate Communications, BluPine Energy added, "This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees. It validates our efforts to nurture a culture where people feel respected, valued, and motivated to do their best work. We are committed to continuously listening to our teams, evolving our practices, and investing in their holistic well-being."

The certification comes at a pivotal time as BluPine Energy scales its presence in India's renewable energy sector. While accelerating its impact in clean energy, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to building a purpose-driven, people-centric culture--one that empowers individuals to perform at their best and collectively shape a more sustainable future.

About BluPine Energy

BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy platform established in India by Actis, a global investor and leader in sustainable infrastructure. With an $800 million commitment from Actis' Energy Fund 5, BluPine Energy is developing a robust 4+ GW clean energy portfolio dedicated exclusively to India. BluPine Energy is an ISO-certified company, having obtained certifications under ISO 9001 for Quality, ISO 45001 for Safety, and ISO 14001 for Environment.

