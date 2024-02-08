Boasting Massive Storage TECNO launches SPARK Go 2024 in 8GB+128GB variant

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 8: TECNO Mobile, the global smartphone brand, is set to unleash the mighty 8GB+128GB variant of its SPARK GO 2024 series. Mark the calendars as the sale takes off on Amazon on February 9th where the variant is available at an exclusive launch price of Rs 6799.

Since its inception, the SPARK GO series has been a game-changer while maintaining a price accessible to consumers. To solidify its position as 'Bharat Ka Apna Spark,' the SPARK GO 2024 introduces a powerhouse 8GB*+128GB variant, ensuring ample storage for all Indian users who love to store endless photos, apps, and more! It's not just a smartphone; it's a ticket to an elevated digital experience, blending innovation and accessibility.

The TECNO SPARK GO 2024 is a pocket-friendly all-rounder smartphone with features that redefine the game in the 7K price segment. The series unleashes its power with segment-first DTS dual stereo speakers, pumping out sounds up to 400% louder! Whereas the Dynamic Port notifications turn the device into a fun-filled interactive world. With the Spark Go 2024 unlocking the phone reaches new heights with the side fingerprint sensor, equipped with anti-oil features for a seamless and luxurious touch.

The TECNO SPARK GO 2024 is set to be the ultimate budget-friendly device, turning the mundane experience into a more premium one!

Key USPs of TECNO SPARK GO 2024:

Great storage: SPARK GO 2024 comes in with three memory variants that cater to every whim - 6GB*+64GB, 8GB*+64GB, and now introducing the juggernaut, the 8GB*+128GB variant! This powerhouse is hitting the shelves at the special launch price of just Rs6799.

Breath-taking Visuals: Experience the magic with the segment-first 90Hz Display with Dynamic Port, showcased on a colossal 6.56" Dot-In Display fortified with Panda screen protection. Dynamic Port notifications add an interactive twist to notifications, making the phone feel like it's in on the action . One can also enjoy a great movie experience on Spark Go 2024's unrivaled 90 Hz display.

Premium Side Fingerprint Sensor: Experience increased security with the segment-leading side fingerprint sensor! Faster, more reliable, and armed with anti-oil features, this sensor guarantees a smoother and premium user experience.

Audio Bliss: Elevate the auditory senses with the SPARK GO 2024's segment-first DTS Dual Stereo Speakers, cranking up the volume up to 400%!

In a nutshell, the TECNO SPARK GO 2024 is not just a smartphone, it's a ticket to an elevated experience that blends all innovative and premium features along with accessibility seamlessly.

*Memory Fusion

