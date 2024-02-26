Bookings for India's 1st Dedicated Millennial Housing will Open Soon: Squarefeet Group

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Squarefeet Group, a prominent real estate developer based in Thane, announces that it has acquired a project in Thane for dedicated millennial housing in Kolshet. According to the homegrown developer, India's first dedicated Millennial Housing Project is strategically located opposite the majestic New York - Inspired Grand Central Park in Kolshet, which will open for bookings from next month.

Speaking about this ground-breaking development, Sachin Mirani, Director of Squarefeet Group, stated, "We are thrilled to unveil a housing project right in front of the Grand Central Park that epitomises innovation, luxury, and convenience tailored specifically for the dynamic lifestyle of millennials. Our vision is to redefine urban living by seamlessly integrating modern amenities with the serenity of nature, offering residents a sanctuary where every need is meticulously catered for."

The Millennial Housing Project is designed to provide residents with a unique living experience comparable to a five-star hotel, where they will have customised solutions at their fingertips to help them navigate their daily routines. From culinary delights curated by professional chefs to housekeeping services and automated laundry facilities, every aspect of daily life is streamlined to offer unparalleled convenience. Mirani elaborated on the project's innovative features, envisioning a holistic ecosystem to nurture physical and mental well-being. "Imagine a home equipped with a dedicated health and fitness expert, a personalised nutritionist, and a hybrid gym offering many online and offline sessions ranging from Yoga to Zumba. Additionally, residents will have access to a 4-acre podium featuring a luxurious swimming pool, open-air theatres, culinary delights, and many recreational facilities."

The Millennial Housing Project by Squarefeet Group is poised to redefine the paradigm of affordable luxury living, offering the allure of high-end amenities at a competitive market price tailored to suit the discerning tastes of millennials. Whether embarking on a career journey or starting a family, this project caters to individuals seeking a harmonious blend of luxury, convenience, and community.

Earlier Mr Mirani congratulated the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra for giving Thanekar a western theme amusement park right in the centre of Kolshet. "It is a proud moment for all Thanekars to have a Grand Theme Park, and we want to congratulate our Honourable Chief Minister for making this a reality," he said.

The Grand Central Park, sprawling over 20.5 acres, stands as Mumbai's largest Theme Park, boasting a rich tapestry of over 3,500 diverse species of trees and many amenities curated to offer an immersive experience to its visitors. From themed parks showcasing Mughal, Chinese, Moroccan, and Japanese cultures to a vibrant array of wildlife inhabiting its lush landscapes, the park promises to be a sanctuary of tranquillity amidst the bustling cityscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)