BookMyForex Targets Study Abroad Market with Biggest-Ever Cashback on Student Forex Services

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 22: With thousands of Indian students preparing to begin their academic journey abroad, BookMyForex (a MakeMyTrip Group entity)--India's largest online foreign exchange marketplace--has launched the "Double Crazy Sale - Student Edition" to make study-abroad expenses more affordable. The limited-time offer provides Rs. 20,000+ cashback on student forex cards and tuition fee transfers, along with referral rewards. Backed by zero hidden fees, a lowest rate guarantee, and cost-saving features like free ATM withdrawals and no cross-currency charges, the campaign helps students and parents save significantly on essential university-related expenses.

Gagan Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, BookMyForex, said, "Every rupee counts when a student is starting their journey abroad. With the Double Crazy Sale - Student Edition, we're making overseas education payments simpler, more transparent, and far more affordable. Recently, BookMyForex has introduced some of the most cost-effective and reliable forex solutions for students going abroad. And with this exclusive cashback campaign, we're taking it a step further--helping students save even more while ensuring a hassle-free start to their global journey."

How Students Save Big with the Double Crazy Sale

Rs. 7,500 Cashback on Student Forex Cards

The newly launched Global Forex Card, designed exclusively for students, eliminates common overseas charges with zero markup fees, no cross-currency conversion costs, and free ATM withdrawals. Payments at university POS terminals are completely free, helping students avoid the hefty fees often charged abroad. With an added Rs. 7,500 cashback, the card becomes an even smarter and more cost-effective choice for managing expenses overseas.

Rs. 15,000 Cashback on University Fee Transfers

BookMyForex's fully online tuition fee transfer service simplifies payments by eliminating the need for branch visits. Transfers are processed same day through trusted partner banks, with zero transfer fees and the lowest exchange rates guaranteed. With an additional Rs. 15,000 cashback, students and parents can make university payments faster, safer, and more affordable.

Lowest Rate Guarantee - Or Get Double the Difference Back!

BookMyForex's Lowest Rate Guarantee ensures students always get the best deal on forex. If a better rate is found elsewhere, the platform will refund double the difference, giving students complete confidence and maximum savings every time.

Earn & Help Friends Save - Referral Program

Students can refer friends through a unique link and earn up to Rs. 500 for every successful referral, while their friends enjoy a discount on their first transaction. The reward is available as cashback or a coupon code, redeemable on BookMyForex.com for the next order--making it a win-win for both.

Gagan Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, BookMyForex, added, "We've been witnessing strong double-digit growth in student-focused forex cards and money transfers, reflecting the rising demand for reliable and affordable solutions in the study-abroad segment. With our new products and the Student Edition sale, our goal is to double the student user base in the coming months and further strengthen BookMyForex's position as the preferred forex partner for students and parents alike."

The offer is valid until September 15th, 2025, on the BookMyForex App and website. To avail the benefits, students can use promo code CRAZYSALE for forex card orders and REMITSPL for money transfers. Same-day delivery is available for card orders placed before 1 PM on business days. Full offer details can be found at www.bookmyforex.com.

BookMyForex (a MakeMyTrip Group Entity) is India's very first tech initiative in the foreign exchange domain and the market leader in the online retail forex space. Customers can place orders on https://www.bookmyforex.com or through the BookMyForex Android/ iOS app to buy forex cards, send international money transfers and buy or sell foreign cash currencies. Customers can also purchase international SIM cards or international travel insurance.

BookMyForex operates on a hybrid model where the majority of forex card transactions are executed by BookMyForex directly, while orders for foreign currency notes and international money transfers are fulfilled through its network of partner banks, reputed RBI-licensed money changers, and its own branches. BookMyForex has also established a growing network of its own branches to strengthen last-mile delivery and service.

BookMyForex is the most visible and trusted online retail forex brand with over USD 1.5 billion exchanged on its platform. Faering Capital has been invested in BookMyForex since 2016 and MakeMyTrip has acquired a majority stake in BookMyForex.

Visit us at www.bookmyforex.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)