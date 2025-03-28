Borivali's Rise as a Luxury Address: The Emergence of Premium Living in Mumbai's New Epicentre

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28: Long regarded as a quaint suburb known for its green expanse and serene neighborhoods, Borivali is now emerging as one of Mumbai's most coveted luxury destinations. Strategically located, it also serves as a major stop on the route to Ahmedabad, making it a convenient hub for frequent travelers. Culturally vibrant and rich in community spirit, Borivali offers residents a lifestyle that blends urban convenience with a strong sense of belonging. With the recent wave of high-value transactions and the arrival of premium residential projects, such as Lodha Altus, the area is quickly transforming into an enclave for the city's discerning elite. The recent acquisition of luxury properties by Abhishek Bachchan, including multiple flats in Borivali, is a testament to the suburb's growing appeal as a prestigious residential destination.

At the heart of this transformation is Lodha Altus, the latest offering by Lodha. This landmark development perfectly captures the spirit of Borivali's evolution, where nature's tranquility meets modern-day sophistication.

Borivali: The New Address of the Affluent

Once considered on the city's fringes, Borivali is now making headlines for record-breaking real estate transactions. With its proximity to the Western Express Highway and the upcoming twin-tube tunnel under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, connectivity has become seamless, making it an attractive choice for Mumbai's elite. Wide, tree-lined roads, verdant parks, and a sense of serenity have further elevated its charm.

Borivali's growing prominence in real estate is evident from high-value transactions, with multiple deals crossing Rs10-12 crore, including a Rs16.07 crore sale at Lodha Altus--the second-highest transaction in FY24-25.

This newfound desirability is driving the demand for bespoke, luxurious residences that offer both exclusivity and serenity.

The Future of Borivali: Elegant, Elevated, and Exclusive

As Borivali's real estate landscape continues to evolve, it is clear that the suburb is no longer just a residential hub--it is becoming a symbol of aspirational living. With developments like Lodha Altus setting new benchmarks, Borivali is fast becoming Mumbai's next luxury destination, attracting those who seek a sophisticated lifestyle in a serene yet connected locale.

About Lodha

Lodha, India's leading real estate developer, is driven with the passion of building the world's finest developments across its residential, commercial and digital infrastructure portfolio. The company has delivered ~100 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing more than 110 million square feet under its ongoing and planned portfolio. The company's vision of 'Building a Better Life' extends across geographies, markets, price points, and consumer segments. Lodha creates developments with self-contained ecosystems, great outdoor spaces, & robust infrastructure and brings every facility, convenience, and near commerce to the doorstep through its integrated digital platform Bellevue, transforming the lives of its residents. The company is committed to becoming a net-zero carbon emissions company by 2050, leading the real estate industry's low-carbon transition and acting in the larger interest of the environment and society. In more ways than one, Lodha is dedicated to 'Building a Better Life'. The company also has a growing Digital Infrastructure business where it has scaled up and made its mark in a short span of time.

Lodha Altus MahaRERA registration number: P51800077358

