Bosch MPS and IDFC FIRST Bank's MLFF sets new benchmark in India's digital public infrastructure

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22: Demonstrating strong real-world impact, the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system on the Mundka-Bakkarwala stretch of Delhi's Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) has processed more than 3.04 million vehicle transactions since its launch. Enabled by Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions (MPS) in partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank, this barrier-less model allows vehicles to pass through tolling points without stopping, averaging over 50,000 vehicles per day.

This uninterrupted flow of traffic has contributed to environmental and economic benefits, saving an estimated 152,129 litres of fuel and preventing approximately 395.5 tonnes of CO2 emissions. By replacing conventional stop-and-pay toll collection, MLFF tolling helps improve traffic movement, reduce congestion at tolling points and enhance the overall travel experience for road users.

"Barrier-less tolling is a clear example of digital infrastructure delivering visible benefits," said Sandeep Nelamangala, Joint Managing Director, Bosch Limited and President, Bosch Mobility India. "With MLFF, Bosch brings together sensing, software and systems integration, enabling faster movement, lower fuel wastage, reduced emissions and more efficient highway travel."

As a technology partner, Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions' integrated solution combines technologies including Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), RFID/FASTag integration, radar and LiDAR capabilities for automated vehicle identification and real-time toll processing.

The deployment also showcases how technology-led collaborations can accelerate the adoption of India's digital public infrastructure. By reducing physical bottlenecks, the system ensures continuous traffic flow along high-traffic corridors while offering highway operators automated processing and enhanced operational visibility.

As India continues to modernize its road infrastructure, Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions remains focused on developing and deploying solutions that drive operational efficiency and build a more connected, sustainable transportation ecosystem.

The saving is calculated based on the estimated save of around 0.05 Liters of fuel per vehicle.

About Bosch in India

In India, Bosch is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end-to-end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through 14 companies: Bosch Limited - the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India - Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, Bosch Rexroth (India) Private Limited, Bosch Global Software Technologies, Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited, BSH Home Appliances Private Limited, ETAS Automotive India Private Limited, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited, Bosch Mobility Platform and Solutions India Private Limited, Newtech Filter India Private Limited, Precision Seals Manufacturing Ltd, Robert Bosch India Manufacturing and Technology Private Limited, MICO Trading Private Limited and Mivin Engg. Technologies Private Limited. Since commencing operations in 1951, we have steadily expanded our footprint across 17 manufacturing sites and 7 development and application centers, supporting both domestic and global markets. These facilities enable us to localize solutions, drive innovation, and respond with speed to dynamic customer and industry requirements drive innovation, and respond with speed to dynamic customer and industry requirements. In FY 2024-25, Bosch achieved consolidated sales of 2.7 billion euros and total net sales of 373,457 million INR (approximately 4.13 billion euros) in India. The company employed 38,655 associates as of March 31, 2025. Bosch Limited continues to anchor the Group's India presence with a sharp focus on next-generation mobility, smart manufacturing, and digital transformation.

Additional information can be accessed at www.bosch.in

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 413,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). The company generated sales of 91 billion euros in 2025. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, digitalization, electrification, and artificial intelligence. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in hardware, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture intelligent, user-friendly, and sustainable products. With technology that is "Invented for life," Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 500 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. Bosch employs some 82,000 associates in research and development.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a limited liability company with a charitable purpose. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a company owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG. It is entrusted with the task of safeguarding the company's long-term existence and in particular its financial independence - in line with the mission handed down in the will of the company's founder, Robert Bosch. Additional information is available online at www.bosch-press.com , www.bosch.com .

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