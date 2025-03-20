BPCL Launches "Emerge" Cohort under BPCL Ankur Fund to Foster Innovation in Energy Efficiency and City Gas Distribution

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company, has announced the launch of the 'Emerge' cohort under the BPCL Ankur Fund to support startups in Energy Efficiency and City Gas Distribution (CGD). This reinforces BPCL's contribution towards India's transition to a greener and more efficient energy future through its commitment to fostering sustainability and innovation in the oil and gas sector.

Since its inception in 2016, BPCL through its startup initiative 'Ankur' has supported 30 startups with grants amounting to approximately Rs. 28 crores.

With the launch of the 'Emerge' cohort, BPCL through its 'BPCL Ankur Fund' aims to make investments in startups that have developed a Proof of Concept (PoC)/ prototype/ Minimum Viable Product (MVP), or fully implemented solution in the Oil & Gas sector or any other industry and are now ready to expand into Oil & Gas.

The applications for the Emerge cohort are open for startups across two key themes: Energy Efficiency and CGD. The Energy Efficiency theme focuses on innovative solutions that optimize energy consumption, enhance sustainability, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the oil and gas sector which includes advancements such as AI-powered energy management, predictive maintenance of equipment, heat transfer optimization, waste heat recovery solutions etc.

Under the City Gas Distribution theme, applications will focus on cutting- edge technologies that enhance customer experience, operational efficiency, safety, last mile connectivity and project execution.. It includes solutions like smart metering, pipeline monitoring & leak detection, predictive maintenance, AI-driven project execution tools etc. These themes align with BPCL's commitment to fostering a sustainable and technology-driven energy ecosystem.

BPCL Ankur Fund invites applications from eligible early-stage startups that are working under the specified thematic categories. Selected startups can receive investment of up to Rs. 5 crores through funding modes such as equity, Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), etc., with a maximum stake of 20%.To know more, please visit: startup.bpcl.in

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,000+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines as on 31.01.2025.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 Fuel Stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)