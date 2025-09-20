BPCL's MAK Lubricants celebrates mechanic community with nationwide radio campaign

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company, and one of India's leading oil and gas companies, through its lubricants brand MAK Lubricants, has launched a nationwide integrated radio campaign through its lubricants brand, MAK Lubricants, to honour the invaluable contributions of automobile mechanics. Themed "Thank you, Mechanics - for Safe and Smooth Journeys," the initiative reflects BPCL's commitment to recognising the unsung heroes who keep India moving and ensure road safety for millions of commuters every day.

Spanning across 116 cities over 30 days, the campaign will air more than 18,000 radio spots across 13 leading stations, delivering over 16 lakh seconds of airtime. MAK Lubricants' brand ambassador, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid, will feature in specially created audio jingles in 13 languages. Additionally, innovative RJ mentions during popular radio segments such as time checks and traffic updates will further extend the outreach.

Mr. S. Kannan, Business Head (Lubes), BPCL said, "As Bharat Petroleum celebrates its 50th year of foundation, MAK Lubricants is proud to dedicate this campaign to the mechanic community, whose relentless efforts keep India moving. This unique integrated campaign not only expresses our gratitude but also strengthens our bond with them by acknowledging the crucial role they play in ensuring safe and smooth journeys for everyone."

A key highlight of the campaign is its interactive approach with the mechanic community. Over 1,000 mechanics will share their experiences, tips, and insights through radio interviews, while RJs will travel to more than 200 transport hubs for live, on-air interactions.

In addition, over 5,000 mechanics will be invited to radio stations for meet-and-greet sessions, and more than 200 RJ reels will be created for social media cross-promotion, ensuring widespread visibility and participation. Complementing the on-air activities, below-the-line activations will further deepen connect and pride within the mechanic fraternity, making the campaign truly memorable.

With its multi-format outreach and community-driven approach, this campaign reinforces BPCL's ethos of trust, reliability, and inclusivity, while honouring the contributions of mechanics across the nation.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has Electric vehicle charging stations at 6500+ Fuel Stations.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

MAK Lubricants, a flagship global brand of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), commands an enviable presence in the automobile and industrial lubricant sector in India, with a growing footprint in overseas markets. With 400+ grades, MAK Lubricants provides top-notch solutions for a wide spectrum of applications.

