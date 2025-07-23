BPTP Awards Rs. 910 Crore Civil Works Contract for Gaia Residences & Verti Greens to BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd.

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 23: BPTP, one of North India's leading real estate developers pleased to announce the award of the civil works construction contract for its landmark residential developments GAIA Residences and Verti Greens on Sector 102 Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram to BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK), one of India's most trusted construction companies.

Manik Malik, CEO, BPTP said that "BPTP is pleased to announce the awarding of the civil works contract for the construction of Gaia Residences and Verti Greens, together spanning over an approximate 4.2 million square feet Built Up area of premium residential development on Dwarka Expressway, to BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd. The total contract is valued at approximately Rs. 910 crores, underscoring the scale and ambition of this marquee project in Gurugram.

Gaia Residences and Verti Greens are integral to BPTP's flagship Amstoria community, envisioned to set new benchmarks in design excellence, sustainability, and aspirational living in the NCR region. The projects also brings together world-class design partners like DP Architects (Singapore), Aedas (Singapore), Grant Associates, Blink Singapore, Whitby Wood, , Geocon, Nulty Dubai and Sanelac, among others. Multiple additional construction related packages including MEP, facade, interiors, landscaping, and others will also be awarded in due course, amounting to approximately Rs. 1000 crores.

With BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd. spearheading the construction and an internationally acclaimed team shaping the vision, BPTP is confident that Gaia Residences and Verti Greens will redefine urban residential living, delivering thoughtfully crafted spaces that offer enduring value to our future residents."

BPTP is one of India's most trusted and leading real estate developers, with a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered over 25,000 homes, as well as numerous landmark residential and commercial projects that blend cutting-edge design, modern architecture, and sustainable living solutions. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, BPTP continues to redefine urban luxury through future-first development, premium amenities, and a commitment to excellence, transparency, and elegant, efficient living.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)