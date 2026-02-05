BPTP Capital City Achieves WELL Core Platinum Certification, Reinforcing Leadership in Wellness-Led Workspaces

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5: BPTP Capital City, developed by BPTP, one of North India's leading real estate developers, has been awarded the WELL Core Platinum Certification, the highest level under the globally recognised WELL Building Standard. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the project's sustainability roadmap and reinforces its commitment to people-first, wellness-driven design.

Administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), USA, the WELL Building Standard is a leading global framework that prioritises human health, comfort, and well-being within built environments. The certification evaluates buildings across critical parameters including air quality, water, lighting, thermal comfort, acoustics, and overall wellness, ensuring spaces actively support occupant health and productivity.

The WELL Core Platinum certification underscores BPTP Capital City's commitment to creating healthy, future-ready commercial environments that go beyond conventional sustainability benchmarks. The project has been designed to seamlessly integrate wellness-driven infrastructure with high-performance building standards, setting a new benchmark for responsible commercial development in India.

"The WELL Core Platinum Certification for BPTP Capital City is a strong validation of our belief that the future of real estate lies at the intersection of sustainability and human well-being. This achievement reflects our focused efforts to create workplaces that prioritise health, comfort, and productivity while meeting global standards of responsible development. It reinforces our long-term vision of delivering environments that are not only efficient but also genuinely people-centric," said Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP Limited.

This recognition further strengthens BPTP's sustainability roadmap and reinforces its position as a forward-looking real estate developer committed to setting higher benchmarks in wellness-led design, environmental responsibility, and occupant-centric development.

About BPTP

BPTP is one of India's most trusted and leading real estate developers, with a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered over 25,000 units, as well as numerous landmark residential and commercial projects that blend cutting-edge design, modern architecture, and sustainable living solutions. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, BPTP continues to redefine urban luxury through future-first development, premium amenities, and a commitment to excellence, transparency, and elegant, efficient living.

