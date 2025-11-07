BPTP Commences Construction of Luxury Projects GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti Greens with a Grand Groundbreaking Ceremony

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 7: BPTP, one of North India's leading real estate developers, hosted Aarohan, a grand groundbreaking ceremony marking the official commencement of construction for its upcoming luxury developments -- GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti Greens. The event was held at the project site in Sector 102, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, signifying a major milestone in BPTP's vision to redefine upscale urban living in the National Capital Region. Performed with traditional fervor and Vedic rituals, the ceremony witnessed the presence of Mr. Kabul Chawla, Chairman and Managing Director BPTP Ltd, BPTP's senior leadership, its construction partner BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd, key stakeholders, channel partners, and valued customers.

Spanning 12.05 acres, GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti Greens represent the first two phases of BPTP's landmark luxury development. Together, they feature over 1.75 lakh square feet(~16,260 sq m) of club and amenity spaces, including 24 sky gardens distributed across eight towers, offering residents tranquil green escapes and breathtaking views of the skyline. These elevated green zones are designed to bring serenity and purpose to every level -- where one can meditate at 400 feet , read a book at 300 feet, or host a meeting at 200 feet height, truly redefining the vertical living experience. The project also stands out as the first residential development on Dwarka Expressway to feature an iconic glass-and-metal facade, and adjoins BPTP's larger ~150-acre Amstoria ecosystem in Gurugram's rapidly developing Sector 102.

The development offers a holistic lifestyle thoughtfully divided across four distinct zones -- Sports & Wellness, Family & Kids, Social & Dining, and Landscape. Under Sports & Wellness, residents will enjoy a dedicated spa sanctuary equipped with a sauna, Turkish hamam, and wellness suites, alongside yoga and pilates studios that promote mindful living. A state-of-the-art gymnasium, along with indoor courts for squash, badminton, pickleball & outdoor padel, encourage an active lifestyle.

For Family & Kids, BPTP has designed spaces that foster creativity, discipline, and engagement across all age groups. Amenities include a well-stocked library, dedicated chess and karate rooms, dual dance studios, and thoughtfully planned play areas -- all curated to inspire learning and leisure for children and families.

The Social & Lifestyle experiences at GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti Greens celebrate togetherness and community living. Residents can host and entertain in a grand banquet hall, a fine dining restaurant, a private theatre room, sports bar, and a cigar lounge. Expansive event lawns, outdoor dining spaces, and cascading fountains add vibrancy and charm, creating an atmosphere of celebration and connection throughout the development

The project's Landscape design, conceptualized by Grant Associates, UK, seamlessly integrates nature with architecture. Sky terraces, rooftop gardens, and green outdoor seating zones are interspersed throughout the development, ensuring residents enjoy a serene, resort-like environment within the heart of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Manik Malik, President & CEO, BPTP, said, "The groundbreaking ceremony for GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti Greens marks a pivotal step in BPTP's journey to redefine luxury and sustainable living in NCR. Both developments exemplify our commitment to crafting world-class communities that blend architectural excellence, green innovation, and thoughtful design. With this next phase on Dwarka Expressway, we aim to deliver homes that offer comfort, aesthetics, and a deep sense of belonging. Our collaboration with BL Kashyap and globally renowned design partners reinforces our dedication to quality, precision, and long-term value creation for our customers."

Each tower at GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti Greens has been meticulously planned with only four apartments per floor, seven high-speed elevators, and superior engineering that meets Zone 5 earthquake-resistance standards. The development's strategic location at Amstoria, sector 102, Dwarka expressway Gurugram provides direct access to both Gurugram and Delhi via Dwarka Expressway, with close proximity to business hubs like Cyber City and premium retail destinations such as Ambience Mall.

The architectural and design vision for the project brings together a consortium of globally renowned partners, including DP Architects (Singapore) as Principal Architect, Aedas (Singapore) as Layout Design Consultant, Grant Associates (UK) for landscape design, Blink (Singapore) for interiors, Whitby Wood for structural engineering, Geocon for geotechnical services, Manish Consultant as Proof Consultant, RWDI for wind tunnel analysis, and Sanelac for MEP consultancy. This collaboration ensures every element of the development reflects the highest standards of sophistication, sustainability, and modern design excellence.

With over two decades of proven expertise and a portfolio spanning approximately 50 million square feet, BPTP Group under Kabul Chawla's leadership continues to shape the future of urban living across the Delhi-NCR region. Having delivered over 25,000 homes, the company remains committed to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity. GAIA Residences and Amstoria Verti Greens further reaffirm BPTP's legacy of creating thriving, world-class communities that blend comfort, design, and conscious living.

BPTP is one of India's most trusted and leading real estate developers, with a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered over 25,000 homes, as well as numerous landmark residential and commercial projects that blend cutting-edge design, modern architecture, and sustainable living solutions. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, BPTP continues to redefine urban luxury through future-first development, premium amenities, and a commitment to excellence, transparency, elegant, and efficient living.

