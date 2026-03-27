BPTP Recognised as 'IGBC Green Crusader' at IGBC Greentech Summit 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 27: BPTP Limited has been recognised as an "IGBC Green Crusader" by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) at the 4th Edition of the CII-IGBC GreenTech Summit 2026, held on 18 March 2026 in New Delhi.

The recognition marks BPTP's successful registration of its projects -- Green Oaks Commercial 1 & 2, District Walk D, and Club 81 -- under the prestigious IGBC Green Building Rating System, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable and future-ready development.

The summit brought together stakeholders from the construction, real estate, and climate-tech sectors to discuss developments in the climate-tech ecosystem.

Commenting on the recognition, Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP Limited, said, "We acknowledge the recognition by IGBC for our projects registered under the Green Building Rating System. BPTP has incorporated sustainability-related features in select developments, in accordance with applicable standards. This recognition pertains to the registration of these projects under the IGBC Green Building Rating System."

The IGBC Green Building Rating System provides a structured framework for evaluating projects on defined sustainability parameters, including resource efficiency and environmental considerations. The registration of BPTP's projects under this framework indicates that these projects have been submitted for evaluation under the IGBC Green Building Rating System.

About BPTP

BPTP Limited is a real estate developers with over two decades of operations in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered numerous residential and commercial projects across multiple locations in NCR, including residential group housing, plotted developments, commercial developments and integrated townships.

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