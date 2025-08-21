BPTP's GAIA Residences Honored with "Innovative Concept Project of the Year" at Golden Brick Awards 2025 in Dubai

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 21: BPTP Limited, one of India's most trusted and leading real estate developers, has been recognized with the prestigious Golden Brick Award 2025 in the category "Innovative Concept Project of the Year" for its flagship development, GAIA Residences.

The award ceremony was held in Dubai, bringing together global leaders from the real estate and construction sectors to celebrate innovation and excellence. GAIA Residences stood out for its future-first design, sustainable architecture, and unique lifestyle ecosystem, setting a new benchmark in premium urban living.

Speaking on the occasion, Harinder Dhillon, National Sales Head, BPTP Limited, said, "We are delighted to receive this honor for GAIA Residences on such a prestigious global platform. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to creating developments that are not just homes, but vibrant communities combining innovation, sustainability, and lifestyle excellence."

Located along the Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, GAIA Residences is a premium residential community designed by world-class architects and consultants. The project features bespoke 2 and 3-bedroom residences, sky gardens, and over 1.75 lakh sq. ft. of club and landscape amenities. GAIA integrates sustainability with luxury, offering residents an immersive lifestyle ecosystem marked by cutting-edge design, green living, and long-term value appreciation. As the first residential project on Dwarka Expressway to feature an iconic glass facade, GAIA introduces India to a new paradigm of high-rise living complete with integrated sky gardens at multiple levels, immersive lifestyle infrastructure, and a globally curated design team. IGBC Platinum pre-certified and engineered to withstand Seismic Zone V standards, GAIA Residences is set to attract discerning homeowners looking for a blend of architectural excellence and lifestyle convenience.

The Golden Brick Award for Real Estate honors excellence, innovation, and leadership in the real estate industry. Each year in Dubai, the award celebrates remarkable achievements in development, sustainability, and design, with a focus on both Indian and global developers. An international panel selects winners through a merit-based process. The award fosters industry growth, encourages best practices, and brings global recognition to outstanding real estate projects and developers.

BPTP is one of India's most trusted and leading real estate developers, with a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered over 25,000 homes, as well as numerous landmark residential and commercial projects that blend cutting-edge design, modern architecture, and sustainable living solutions. Known for its innovative and customer-centric approach, BPTP continues to redefine urban luxury through future-first development, premium amenities, and a commitment to excellence, transparency, and elegant, efficient living.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)