Brazil Legends Tour Announces Stellar Lineup of Sponsors Powering Football Development in India

New Delhi [India], March 20: The highly anticipated Brazil Legends Tour, a landmark event aimed at revolutionizing football development in India, is thrilled to announce its esteemed lineup of official sponsors. These partnerships underscore the growing excitement and support for the tour, which features a historic exhibition match and a comprehensive football summit in Chennai.

The tour, organized by Football Plus Academy, will kick off with a spectacular exhibition match on March 30, 2025, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, showcasing legendary Brazilian footballers including Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Lucio, Gilberto Silva against the Indian All-Stars featuring IM Vijayan, Mehtab Hossain, Karanjit Singh, many more. Following the match, a two-day football summit on March 31st and April 1st, 2025, will feature workshops, discussions, and interactions with FIFA World Cup winners.

We are delighted to welcome the following partners, who will play a crucial role in bringing this transformative event to life:

- Official Streaming Partner: FanCode will ensure that fans across the nation and beyond can experience the excitement and insights of the highly anticipated Brazil Legends vs. Indian Legends exhibition match set to take place at the JLN Stadium in Chennai.

- Official Ticketing Partner: BookMyShow will facilitate seamless access for fans to the highly anticipated Brazil Legends vs. Indian Legends exhibition match on March 30, 2025, and the two-day summit.

- Official Hydration Partner: Bisleri will keep attendees refreshed and hydrated throughout the summit and the match, ensuring everyone stays energized during the engaging sessions and activities.

- Official Internet Partner: ACT will provide high-speed internet connectivity, facilitating smooth communication and digital experiences for attendees and participants.

- Official Radio Partner: Radio City will amplify the buzz and excitement surrounding the Football+ Summit 2025 and the Legends football match, reaching millions of listeners with exclusive content, updates, and interviews.

- Official Energy Drink Partner: Enerzal will provide the necessary energy boost to players and attendees, supporting peak performance and engagement.

- Official Travel Partner: EaseMyTrip will facilitate seamless travel arrangements for every stakeholder of the Brazil Legends Tour, starting from the players to the attendees.

- Official Apparel Partner: Nivia will equip players and staff with high-quality sports apparel throughout this Brazil Legends Tour: The Golden Era.

Quote from David Anand, Founder - Football Plus Academy and Football+Summit:

"We are incredibly excited to welcome these esteemed partners to the Brazil Legends Tour: The Golden Era," said David Anand. "Their support is crucial in our mission to elevate Indian football and create sustainable pathways for aspiring players. With their collaboration, we are confident that this summit will be a resounding success, leaving a lasting impact on the football ecosystem in India."

The Brazil Legends Tour: The Golden Era will be spearheaded by an exhibition match featuring Brazil's FIFA World Cup Winners, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, and Gilberto Silva meanwhile the Indian All-Stars icons such as IM Vijayan, Mehtab Hossain. The two-day summit will include workshops and discussions covering grassroots development, innovations in football technology, and career pathways for aspiring football professionals.

This event is poised to be a transformative movement for Indian football, leveraging mentorship, education, and skill development to tap into the country's vast potential and passion for the sport.

Match Tickets Link: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/brazil-legends-vs-india-all-stars/ET00435305

2-day Football+Summit Tickets: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/brazil-legends-football-plus-summit/ET00437154

The summit will include speakers representing organizations like Major League Soccer, Conscient Sports, Hindustan Zinc & Vedant Ltd, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Red Lantern, ITW Global, Impetus Sports, TechFront, Sportfolio Productions, StepOut Analytics, and many more.

About Football Plus Academy:

Football+ is a professional Soccer academy, accredited to the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) for aspiring & determined footballers with emphasis on grassroots football development across Tamil Nadu and the rest of India. This organization provides grassroots training and youth football development for ages 6-22, fostering strong foundations and pathways to success. Football+'s High-Performance training program offers a 360-degree player analysis, preparing athletes for top-level performance and opportunities to represent India in the U13, U15, and U18 AIFF I-League. (Website: https://footballplus.in/ )

Media & Sponsorship Contact Information

For Media Inquiries

Email: accolade.publicrelations@gmail.com / media@footballplussummit.com

Phone: +91 9385544554

For Marketing & Sponsorship Opportunities

Email: marketing@footballplussummit.com

Phone: +91 9599949439

