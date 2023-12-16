Breaking Ground at Thub: Student Tribe App Redefines Student Career Opportunities

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16: T-Hub, Hyderabad - Student Tribe has set a new standard in student-focused technology with the successful launch of its innovative app, dedicated to enhancing career opportunities for students across India. The launch, which took place on December 14, 2023, at T-Hub, drew an enthusiastic crowd of students, educators, industry professionals, and notable personalities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Empowering Students with Tailored Internship and Job Listings

Central to the Student Tribe App is its 'Find Internships and Job Opportunities' feature, meticulously designed to streamline the job-hunting process for students in today's competitive market with curated opportunities, intelligent matching and timely alerts.

Beyond job listings, the Student Tribe App is an ecosystem of student-centric features:

- Events: A platform for students to find and organise events with ease and affordability.

- Articles: Encouraging students to express themselves and earn st. coins through article writing.

- Collective Deals: Offering group discounts on a variety of student essentials.

- st. coins: A novel in-app currency, these coins can be earned through various activities within the app and redeemed by making in-app purchases, making it a key component of the app's ecosystem.

Showcasing the st. x Infinitum Creator Accelerator Program

The event also highlighted the st. x infinitum Creator Accelerator Program, a collaboration with Infinitum, featuring insights from industry leaders like Rahul Raghavendra, CEO of Infinitum, and interactions with celebrated content creators and influencers like Virajitha Sharma and Ravi Siva Teja. This initiative is designed to nurture student creators, offering them both mentorship and practical opportunities to thrive.

A Milestone in Student-Centric Technology

Sri Charan Lakkaraju, Founder CEO of Student Tribe, shared his vision: "The launch of the Student Tribe App is not just about technology; it's about creating a community where students can access unparalleled opportunities for career growth and personal development."

Since its inception in 2015, Student Tribe has been a beacon of innovation and empowerment in the student community, recognized by Forbes' 30 under 30 Asia. Its mission to bridge gaps and foster a vibrant student community continues to drive its initiatives. Student Tribe has already partnered with Various Gaints like CareerXClub, IMFS, T-hub and more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)