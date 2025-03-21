Bricks & Milestones Launches Plotted Development Project Lagos Phase - 2

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 21: Bricks & Milestones, a new age Bengaluru-based real estate developer, today announced the launch of its plotted development project, Lagos - Phase - 2. The project, which is situated in North Bengaluru on Devanahalli - Doddaballapur road in Bangalore, is spread across 25 acres consisting of 300 villa plots. The plot size dimension ranges from 9x12 meters, 9x15 meters, 12x18 meters, 12x21 meters and 12x24 meters. The project also provides customers the flexibility of Flexi Plots and Curated Plots as well and boasts of having a 10,000 sq. ft. club house as well.

The project, which is situated in the fastest emerging areas of Bengaluru - North Bengaluru, which is about 20 minutes away from Yelahanka, provides quick access to all the key areas and infrastructure within a vicinity of 30 minutes such as Devanahalli Business Park, Bangalore Investment region (Near to Foxconn's new facility), Bengaluru International Airport, KWIN city and last not but the least STRR (Satellite Town Ring Road). Lagos, being one of the serene projects of Bricks & Milestones, provides quick access to tourist destinations such as Nandi Hills, Nelukunte Forest, Devanahalli Fort, while also providing easy access to medical services, schools, universities and sports arenas for all the sports enthusiasts.

Lagos, name derived from the lakes in the vicinity, especially a 300 acre lake called Shivapura,has been designed in a way that will provide holistic wellness to individuals that include amenities such as - Manicured Green Spaces, Senior Citizen Park, Amfi Theatre, Children's play area, Jogging/walking path, Yoga Meditation deck, pet park to name a few.

Commenting on the launch of Lagos, Kiran Reddy, CEO & Founder, Bricks & Milestones said, "Lagos is one of our key flagship projects and we are happy to launch phase-2 today.Keeping in mind our customer first approach, we believe that this project is one of the key landmarks in north Bengaluru specially on the Devanahalli - Doddaballapur road."

"With Doddaballapur becoming the next hotspot for development keeping in mind the industrial development taking place - IT Parks, SEZ Zones, Business Hubs, international schools and universities, our objective is to provide the best amenities while making this project accessible to all amenities that a customer would look for while living in the heart of the city", added Kiran Reddy.

For more information please visit www.bricksandmilestones.com/projects/lagos.

Founded in 2015 by architect Kiran Reddy, Bricks & Milestones is a Bengaluru-based real estate developer dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed residential and commercial spaces that reflect the Bangalore city's heritage. Beginning with VGR Essor, the company has delivered distinctive projects such as New Dawn row villas, The Fore, office space on Sarjapur Road, and Wonderwall, an open-space-focused residential community in Sompura Gate. Expanding further, Bricks & Milestones is launching Lagos, a premium plotted villa development, and entering the hospitality industry with a resort in North Bangalore. Co-led by Nithya Reddy, the company is committed to combining innovative design with sustainable growth across Bangalore.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)