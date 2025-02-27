Bry-Air Celebrates 60 Years of Innovation and Sustainability

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 27: Bry-Air, a global leader in dehumidification and environmental control solutions, celebrates its 60th anniversary, marking six decades of innovation, technological advancement, and sustainability. As a flagship company of the Pahwa Group, Bry-Air's cutting-edge, energy-efficient products and solutions touch people's lives around the clock globally.

Founded in 1964 in the USA by Art Harms as an offshoot of Bryant, a division of Carrier Corporation that manufactured desiccant-based dehumidifiers, Bry-Air is today a global leader in adsorption-based technologies.

At Bry-Air, energy efficiency and sustainability are not mere futuristic goals rather very pertinent present-day frameworks on which all its products and solutions are based on. With continuous advancement in material science, today Bry-Air has managed to push the boundaries of adsorption based technologies to create the most cutting edge products. In the month of October 2024 itself, Bry-Air has filed 7 patents for its future technologies. Today, Bry-Air is poised to enter new domains such as Carbon Capture, NMP Recovery and Air to Water Generators for Green Hydrogen. These technologies are revolutionary in solving the most pressing issues like climate change.

Within the existing domain of Dehumidification, Bry-Air is set to break new grounds in energy efficiency as it reaches rotor regeneration temperature at 80 degree Celsius significantly reducing the operational cost of running a dehumidifier. Additionally, its Low Dew Point Dehumidifiers are setting new standards in dehumidification for Lithium-ion Cell manufacturing globally.

All its technology, both current and future, is designed to deliver maximum output with least amount of energy consumption, making it the most sustainable and energy efficient choice. With Carbon Capture, Bry-Air is looking to create solutions to actively remove carbon from the atmosphere and with Air Water Generation it will not only help the water scare areas but also participate in the Green Hydrogen revolution.

With a strong commitment to reducing the global carbon footprint, Bry-Air integrates sustainability in every aspect of its operations--from product design and manufacturing facilities to corporate responsibility initiatives. Through relentless innovation, the company ensures that industries worldwide benefit from energy-saving solutions that enhance operational efficiency while preserving natural resources.

Deepak Pahwa, Chairman of the Pahwa Group and Managing Director of Bry-Air, shared his thoughts on this momentous occasion: "It is a moment of great pride to complete 60 years in the industry. Our continuous innovations have resulted in 84 patents, and we look forward to the next decades of progress through a wider reach. Our focus remains on innovating and empowering our product offerings to meet the changing dynamics of the market with a strong customer focus and an eye on the future.

Staying true to our commitment, our offerings transcend commercial and industrial applications and go a long way in addressing the pressing issue of climate change. As a responsible organization, we are making significant strides aimed at reducing energy consumption across industries with the help of our pioneering adsorption technologies and are determined to keep innovating in the future as well."

Driven by its ethos of 'Innovation is Life,' Bry-Air will continue to pioneer new technologies and sustainable practices, aiming to lead the industry towards environmentally responsible growth.

For more information, please visit www.bryair.com.

About Bry-Air

Bry-Air's global footprint includes installations in over 80 countries, with subsidiaries in China, Malaysia, Brazil, Nigeria, and Switzerland, and an associate plant in the USA. The company also maintains representative offices in various countries across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and South America, with 13 manufacturing facilities and a workforce of over 1,500 employees across the Pahwa Group, including 800 in Bry-Air. Bry-Air has secured 84 patents, reflecting its continuous growth and commitment to innovation.

Being a purpose-driven company, Bry-Air is conscious of its social responsibility as a thought leader and corporate citizen. The company is continuously involved in CSR initiatives encompassing education and the environment to make a crucial difference in the lives of the disadvantaged. As part of the initiative, to date, the company has conducted 123 eye camps, which have impacted 43,087 individuals, and has provided essential medical check-ups to over 1,890 people. In addition to this, the company has also enhanced the livelihoods of more than 2,200 participants through its skill development programs.

