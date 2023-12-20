BTG Films Garners Global Acclaim with Award-Winning Short Film, "Plus D'amour"

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 20: BTG, the global content studio founded by Aaliya Amrin, Danisha Kohli, and Eman Batliwalla, has successfully ventured into narrative filmmaking with the release of their inaugural short film, "Plus D'amour," directed by the acclaimed Zafar Mehdi. The film is a powerful exploration of resilience and self-discovery in the aftermath of heartbreak, delving into the delicate balance between heartache and female friendship.

The film follows the journey of a heartbroken woman who, burdened by recurring breakups, embraces cynicism as a shield against her true sadness. As she grapples with the disillusionment of love, a heartfelt phone call with her friend Tugba becomes a source of solace. In a poignant third act, Tugba's surprise visit becomes a catalyst for transformation, leading the protagonist to embrace the inherent duality of life. Together, they embark on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

"Plus D'amour" is a testament to the enduring human spirit and the power of self-belief, intricately exploring the delicate balance between heartache and female friendship. The film invites audiences worldwide to embark on this compelling journey, available for streaming on the BTG Instagram channel.

As of December 2023, "Plus D'amour" has received widespread acclaim, winning awards at prestigious film festivals such as the UK Fashion Film Festival, Los Angeles Film Awards, Croatia Fashion Film Festival, and being selected at the Fashion Film Festival Istanbul, New Jersey Film Festival, Seattle International Fashion Film Festival, and the Experimental, Dance & Music Film Festival in Toronto.

After the successful run of "Plus D'amour" at film festivals, BTG Films is gearing up for an exciting future. The studio is currently in development stages for a non-fiction experimental dance film, set to be shot in Kerala at the end of this year. Additionally, BTG Films is planning their next narrative film with director Zafar Mehdi, scheduled to be shot in Scotland next year.

With the success of "Plus D'amour," BTG Films looks forward to producing more narrative and documentary shorts in the coming year, further solidifying their position as a disruptive force in the industry.

BTG is a global content studio founded by Aaliya Amrin, Danisha Kohli, and Eman Batliwalla. With a focus on offering end-to-end content solutions. The launch of BTG Films marks a significant milestone in the studio's journey, showcasing their commitment to pushing creative boundaries and delivering compelling stories to global audiences.

