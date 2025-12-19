buildAhome Achieves Landmark Milestone of 1500+ Homes - A Testament to Trust, Quality & Innovation

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 19: buildAhome, India's leading tech-enabled home construction company, has achieved a significant milestone with 1500+ completed homes across the country. This accomplishment marks a major step in the company's growth journey and reflects the deep trust placed in buildAhome by thousands of homeowners.

Highlighting the importance of this achievement, Abhijith R Priyan, Founder & CEO, buildAhome, said:

"This milestone is not just about numbers -- it's about the 1500 families who have trusted us with one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Every home we build carries a story, a dream, and deep emotional value. We are humbled by the faith homeowners have placed in us and remain committed to raising the bar for quality, transparency, and innovation in home construction."

Homeowners Celebrate buildAhome's Quality & Professionalism

As buildAhome crosses this defining milestone, homeowners continue to commend the company's expertise, transparency, and seamless execution:

* Mr. Vipul said, "buildAhome handled all the technicalities and hurdles in a professional way. We are truly thankful to buildAhome, and the people we woMrked with are real professionals."

* Mr. Shiva shared, "I chose buildAhome based on a simple belief, but once I approached them, their interaction, feedback, and suggestions gave me complete confidence. That's when I knew this was the right company to build my home."

* Dr. Chandrashekar added, "The buildAhome team is very easy to work with, and I would definitely recommend them to anyone who wants to build a house."

These testimonials reflect the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering not just homes, but trust, comfort, and long-term value.

With this milestone, buildAhome is gearing up for its next phase of expansion, backed by strong engineering capabilities, digital innovations, and a mission to make professional home construction accessible to every aspiring homeowner.

About buildAhome

buildAhome is a tech-driven home construction company dedicated to making individual home building seamless, transparent, and reliable. From design to handover, the company offers end-to-end solutions backed by engineering expertise, digital tracking, and customer-first processes. With 1500+ homes delivered, buildAhome continues to lead India's modern home construction ecosystem.

