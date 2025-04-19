Burnett Homeopathy Hosts World Homeopathy Summit 3 During Global Week in Köthen, Germany

PNN

Köthen (Germany) [Europe], April 19: In a grand tribute to Dr. Samuel Hahnemann's birth anniversary and to mark World Homeopathy Week 2025, Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. proudly organized the World Homeopathy Summit 3 in Köthen, Germany--the global cradle of classical homeopathy.

This landmark event gathered over 200 distinguished homeopathy practitioners and thought leaders from around the world, including:

* Dr. Lorie Grossman, President, National Center for Homeopathy, USA

* Prof. Ronald Morie, United Kingdom

* Dr. Nitish Dubey, CMD, Hariom Homeo, India

* Prof. Dr. Dorly and Prof. Leoni, Brazil

* Dr. Vesna Marinkovic, Serbia

* Dr. Martin, Netherlands

A key highlight of the summit was the prestigious Award Ceremony, where 60 exemplary doctors were honored for their outstanding contributions to the field of homeopathy. The occasion was further elevated by the presence of Eoin Morgan, former World Cup-winning captain of the England cricket team, and Bastian Bernhagen, Member of Parliament from Köthen.

Reflecting on the summit's impact, Dr. Nitish Dubey, CMD of Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd., remarked, "This summit has been a celebration of unity, learning, and progress. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our invaluable partners--Wiss Homeopathy, the European Library of Homeopathy, the House of Hahnemann, and Dr. Stefanie Jahn. Their collaborative spirit played a pivotal role in the event's resounding success."

In recognition of the international delegation, the Scientific Society for Homeopathy, Köthen, hosted a special luncheon. Delegates experienced an enriching visit to Dr. Hahnemann's ancestral home and clinic, followed by a research-focused roundtable at the European Library of Homeopathy--a platform for academic exchange and future-forward collaboration.

Köthen's historic legacy and serene environment provided the perfect backdrop for this significant gathering, reaffirming the town's status as a sacred destination for homeopathy practitioners globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)