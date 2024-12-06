Business France hosts nine French companies in India during the 2024 APAC FORUM

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 6: On the occasion of the 14th Asia-Pacific Forum (APAC Forum), organised by the French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCEF), Business France hosted a delegation of nine French companies from 25th - 29th November in New Delhi. The event was honoured by H.E. Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, and H. E. Ms Sophie Primas, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad of France.

* The APAC FORUM was organised by the French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCEF), in New Delhi, from 25th - 29th November

The participation of the French companies in the APAC Forum marked a significant step in strengthening Indo-French economic ties, offering participating French companies a unique platform to engage with Indian stakeholders and explore opportunities in India's rapidly growing market.

Participating French companies:

Companies such as Montabert, Thompson Computing Metavisio, Paris Saint-Germain, Lyra India, Eradicus (GeneStore France SAS), Dunasys, Polimiroir Group, SEGULA, and MEDIAWEN presented their innovative solutions and explored market opportunities in India.

Meetings with key institutions:

Participating French companies also had productive discussions with Benoit Trivulce, Acting General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Business France, and Olivier Vincent, Executive Director in charge of Exports Bpifrance, who provided valuable insights into the financial tools and support available for French businesses entering India.

Commenting on the successful participation of the French companies in the APAC Forum, Ms Estelle David, Director of Business France India, said: "We are proud to support such a diverse and dynamic group of French companies during this important business event. From innovative tech solutions to cutting-edge clean energy initiatives, the breadth of expertise within this delegation highlights the strength and versatility of French industry. At Business France India, we are committed to helping these companies thrive and expand in the promising Indian market, which continues to offer tremendous growth opportunities across a wide range of sectors."

Strategic platform for business opportunities

The APAC Forum, held for the first time in India, served as an essential platform to explore business opportunities and address the unique challenges of entering the Indian market.

Over the course of two days, the French delegation focused on expanding their presence in India through partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations in sectors such as technology, energy, infrastructure, and digital transformation.

Networking sessions with CCEF members from across the Asia-Pacific region further enriched the discussions, providing insights into the region's business landscape and paving the way for building new partnerships.

Key highlights of the Forum:

* High-level speeches: H.E. Ms Sophie Primas, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, and H.E. Shri Piyush Goyal, Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, shared their perspectives on the growing trade and investment ties between France and India. Their addresses emphasized the importance of reinforcing the bilateral relationship and fostering greater collaboration across sectors.

* Panel discussions: the Forum also featured expert-led panel discussions on key topics such as:Opportunities and challenges in the Indo-Pacific region

* Aeronautics and space

* Consumer trends in India and Asia

* Cities of the future

* Technology and innovation in India and Asia

Grand Prix V.I.E. APAC 2024 - A highlight of the APAC Forum of the CCEF was the Grand Prix V.I.E. APAC 2024, held on 27th November, at the Embassy of France in New Delhi. The event celebrated young French talents engaged in the V.I.E. (Volontariat International en Entreprise) programme, also known as International Internship programme, a French government initiative supporting the international development of French businesses. Over the past 20 years, more than 110,000 French interns have strengthened ties across 130 countries, with over 80 currently based in India, contributing to the enhancement of Indo-French relations. During the forum, 11 candidates took part in the competition, all winners of their national Grand Prix and based in APAC countries. The winners of the Grand Prix V.I.E APAC 2024 recognized for their outstanding achievements were: Colombe GUILLEMIN (1st prize) for Lesaffre in Indonesia, Camille Hamel (2nd prize) for DAPY PARIS in China, and Paul Fontaine (3rd prize) for Castel Freres in Taiwan. A special token of appreciation was dedicated to the jury, OMNES Education, and the various partners who shared their experience of the V.I.E. programme.

Business France's role in supporting expansion

Business France is dedicated to helping French companies navigate international markets and expand their global footprint. This delegation underscored the agency's commitment to facilitating strategic partnerships and providing tailored support for businesses looking to establish their presence in India and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Looking ahead

The success of this delegation visit, along with the momentum generated at the APAC Forum, will serve to further strengthen trade ties between India and France, paving the way for more collaboration in the coming years. Business France remains committed to supporting French companies in exploring new opportunities across the Indo-Pacific region.

About Business France

Business France is the public consulting business serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France.

It promotes France's firms, business image and nationwide economic attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program.

Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world.

In 2023, support from Business France made it possible to generate EUR3.3 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid-size companies, accounting for more than 27,111 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 58% of the 1,815 foreign investment decisions in 2023, accounting for 67% of the 59,254 jobs created or maintained nationwide.

