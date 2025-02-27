Cactus Communications Brings Advanced AI Research Tools to IIM Kozhikode Academics

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Cactus Communications (CACTUS), a leading science communication and technology company, has announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) to equip its students, researchers, and faculty with advanced AI tools through Editage Plus, their flagship AI products suite. This collaboration will allow IIMK to provide its academics with access to trusted AI tools for research, improving overall productivity, accelerating innovations, and cementing the institute's position as a leader in management research.

CACTUS has been at the forefront of building cutting-edge AI research tools in India, tailored to meet the needs of Indian academic institutions. With this alliance, IIMK becomes one of the earliest adopters of AI in academia and the first Tier-1 business school in India to integrate Editage Plus' AI solutions into its academic ecosystem, setting a benchmark for academic institutions across the country.

This partnership will provide over 2,500 academics at IIMK with unlimited access to:

* Paperpal: The all-in-one AI academic writing assistant trusted by 2M+ academics worldwide.

* R Discovery: The top-rated literature search and research reading platform with 3M+ users.

* Mind the Graph: The accurate scientific illustration tool trusted by 100+ leading institutions.

* Global Journal Database: The best journal finder with a database of 43K+ verified journals.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, "The integration of AI into academia marks a transformative step towards the future of research and innovation. At IIM Kozhikode, we have always embraced cutting-edge advancements to enrich our academic ecosystem. This partnership with CACTUS aligns with our vision of fostering a research-driven, tech-enabled learning environment, empowering our students and faculty with world-class AI tools. By leveraging AI-powered solutions through Editage Plus, we are not only enhancing productivity but also reinforcing IIMK's position as a global thought leader in management research."

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Akhilesh Ayer, CEO, Cactus Communications, said, "We are proud to be associated with the academics of this prestigious institution, renowned for its commitment to educational excellence and innovation. This partnership leads us closer to our goal of empowering the academic community with AI solutions, technology, and resources necessary to innovate faster and make meaningful contributions to science."

Nishchay Shah, Group CTO and EVP, Products & AI, Cactus Communications added, "Through this academia-industry collaboration, IIM Kozhikode can now leverage Editage Plus' advanced AI-powered solutions, enabling its researchers and students to write more effectively, search and discover latest literature faster, and publish high-quality research with ease. At CACTUS, we remain committed to empowering customers with AI-driven tools that enhance research impact. By integrating Paperpal into their academic workflows, IIMK strengthens its leadership in innovation and educational excellence. By equipping its scholars with the latest tools needed to maximize publication success and research visibility, IIMK remains true to its vision of globalizing Indian thought."

Dr. Appasaheb Naikal, Librarian of IIM-K also added, "By integrating CACTUS' AI-powered research tools into our academic workflow, IIM Kozhikode is taking a significant step towards enhancing research efficiency and knowledge discovery. This collaboration will equip our students, faculty, and researchers with the best-in-class AI solutions, improving the quality and global impact of their scholarly work."

CACTUS is committed to supporting Indian academics through AI-driven partnerships that can play a vital role in advancing national objectives in scientific research, management studies, and higher education by promoting innovation and encouraging collaboration within the academic community.

