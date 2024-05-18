Camera Master TECNO CAMON 30 Series Launched with Sony IMX 890

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 18: Get ready to be amazed because TECNO, the global smartphone, just dropped the smartphone photography revolution: CAMON 30 Series. This highly anticipated lineup features a premium yet classic design and epic camera technology. This beauty is built to up users' photography game with features like India's first 100MP OIS Mode with 50MP AF Front Camera, Super Night Mode, and AI magic. With the CAMON 30 Series, TECNO challenges users to 'See what's never been seen', and flex their creativity to snap pro-level photos and videos effortlessly. Landing in India on May 23rd, setting new standards for mobile photography and proving that TECNO is all about capturing life in style.

Powered by the legendary SONY IMX 890, the CAMON 30 Series is the go-to for capturing life's vibrant moments in stunning detail and colors that pop. Whether soaking in the sunrise or chasing the night's magic partying, this sensor ensures every snap is pure beauty.

Combining innovation with a nod to timeless design, the CAMON 30 series boasts a triple-camera setup that captures the essence of a classic camera. And that's not all, it comes with up to 24GB RAM and up to 512GB ROM, ensuring smooth performance and ample storage catering to all needs with ease.

Addressing the launch, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said,"Celebrating the passion of our young consumers, the TECNO CAMON 30 Series presents a pro-photography experience in style. Featuring the revolutionary 100MP OIS Mode, partnering with Sony for IMX 890, and collaborating with Dolby for an immersive sound experience, and many more experience-centric features, we await users' feedback. At the same time, we challenge and encourage our users to experience the beauty of photography and see what's never been seen."

TECNO also unveiled its latest campaign for the CAMON series, featuring none other than Bollywood's favourite superstar, Deepika Padukone. This fun TVC shows the sensation in an unseen playful avatar, bringing the colours back to the world, with the CAMON 30 series.

Link to the TVC: https://youtu.be/w_wyNePJ8wI

Why Should Users Join the CAMON 30 Series Revolution?

Triple-Camera Marvel. 50MP IMX 890 OIS + 50MP 3X Periscope + 50MP Ultra Wide Experience ultra-steady shots and videos.

Ditch the darkness as the Polar Ace AI Image Processor turns dim lighting into dazzling shots. Need to zoom in on a squirrel from a mile away; No problem, the 50MP 3X Periscope lens and its crazy 60X Hyper Zoom have users covered. Capture those majestic landscapes with the 50MP Ultra Wide camera. And forget blurry selfies forever - the 50MP front camera with Eye-Tracking Autofocus ensures users will always be selfie-ready, like a total pro. Moreover, the phone is also empowered by AI Generative large models to produce 480 plus AI Styles in real time.

Scroll Through Tasks with a Hi-Speed Display

Whether diving into the latest show or busy in meme-scrolling, this phone's got users covered. The hi-speed display with an adaptive refresh rate (think 10Hz for battery saving and 120Hz for super smooth action) keeps everything looking sharp and responsive. Plus, the In-Display Fingerprint Sensor and tough Corning Gorilla Glass 5 make using it a breeze - all with a touch of premium style.

Feel the Luxe

Forget boring phone backs. This phone breaks the mould with the first-ever super cool suede leather back that screams premium. Inspired by pro cameras, it flaunts a classic side-axis design. And something more distinctive: A breathing light notification system that lets users know what's going on in style.

Price and Availability:

CAMON 30 5G, 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant will be available for purchase at Rs 22,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant at Rs 26,999. Users can enjoy an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 on both variants, snagging them for an effective price of just Rs 19,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively as part of a limited-time launch offer. The CAMON 30 Premier 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB is available at Rs 39,999 users can grab the device with Rs 3,000 effectively bringing the price down to Rs 36,999. Additionally, the brand is offering complimentary goodies worth Rs 4,999 for both online and offline customers.

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70+ countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

