Canon Quartz Unveils Serenite Collection, Introducing Jewelry-Watch Hybrids for Modern Gifting

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 10: Canon Quartz, India's design-forward direct-to-consumer watch brand, today announced the launch of The Serenite Collection, a contemporary jewelry-watch collection designed exclusively for women. Priced under ₹3,000, Serenite combines fine jewelry aesthetics with functional daily wear, positioning itself as the perfect gifting choice for Valentine's Week and the upcoming wedding season.

Backed by Canon Quartz's 28 years of watchmaking heritage, Serenite redefines the jewelry-watch category by asking: "What if your jewelry also told time?" Rather than forcing women to choose between beautiful jewelry that sits unworn or practical watches that feel utilitarian, Serenite delivers both in one thoughtfully designed timepiece.

"Trends come and go, but craftsmanship is what makes a product feel like it belongs to you in a true sense," said Jayendra Vadher, an industry-veteran watch artisan with 35+ years of craftsmanship and founder of Shree Sai Sales, the entity behind Canon Quartz's Made-in-Bharat timepieces.

Product Features & Design

The Serenite collection features several key design principles:

* Proportional Harmony: Balanced case diameter, thickness, and lug-to-lug distance using jewelry design principles for visual completeness.

* Contemporary Jewelry Design Language: Rose gold and champagne finishes, interchangeable straps, and sapphire crystal elements that prioritize aesthetics.

* Color Intelligence: Curated palette including blush pink, mint green, lavender, sapphire blue, warm grey, and champagne, chosen to complement skin tones and wardrobes.

* Heritage-Backed Reliability: Every Canon Quartz timepiece uses a precise Japanese movement, ensuring dependable daily performance backed by 28 years of manufacturing expertise.

"With 28 years of watchmaking heritage behind Canon Quartz, we've built the expertise to create jewelry-watches that don't compromise," said Jayendra Vadher.

The Serenite collection sits at the intersection of contemporary jewelry design and everyday watch functionality, targeting Gen Z and millennial women who seek both beauty and daily wearability. The collection addresses a clear market gap: Women's watches are experiencing massive growth in India, yet no collection explicitly positions watches as jewelry designed for daily wear at this accessible price point.

The Serenite collection is available through canonquartz.com and Eternz.com , with prices starting under ₹3,000. The direct-to-consumer model enables Canon Quartz to deliver jewelry-grade design at accessible pricing by eliminating traditional retail markups.

For more information about the Serenite collection, visit https://canonquartz.com/collections/serenite-collection

ABOUT CANON QUARTZ

Canon Quartz is an India-based, direct-to-consumer watch brand with 28 years of watchmaking heritage, dedicated to thoughtful design and direct customer relationships. Every Canon Quartz timepiece uses reliable Japanese movements. The brand's collections - Dominion, Lucid, Rose Gold, Vintage, Maha Vastu, Green Dial, and now Serenite - each carry distinct narratives while maintaining cohesive design philosophy rooted in heritage quality. For more information, visit https://canonquartz.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888861/Canon_Quartz_Collection.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)