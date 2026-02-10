Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Oil India Q3FY26 result: Profit falls 10.7% to ₹1,195 cr, dividend declared

Oil India Q3FY26 result: Profit falls 10.7% to ₹1,195 cr, dividend declared

Oil India Q3 revenue from operations stood at ₹9,111.43 crore, largely flat on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and sequential basis

Fields headquarters of Oil India Limited

Oil India Limited (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Oil India on Tuesday reported a 10.7 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,195.08 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, the company recorded a profit of ₹1,338.85 crore. On a sequential basis, profit fell 16.4 per cent from ₹1,428.83 crore.
 
The Maharatna company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹9,111.43 crore, largely flat on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and sequential basis.
 

More From This Section

Cholamandalam Investment

Cholamandalam Financial posts 27% rise in Q3FY26 profit to ₹1,386 crore

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson Q3 result: Profit rises 16.5% on strong auto demand

BSE

BSE Q3 results: Profit jumps nearly threefold to ₹602 cr; revenue up 62%

The Ramco Cements

The Ramco Cements Q3 net profit jumps 2-fold to ₹385.63 cr, revenue up 6%

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata

Bata India Q3 net profit up 12.6% at ₹66.1 cr, revenue rises 2.8%

Topics : OIL India Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance