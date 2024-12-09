Capturing Shri Krishna's journey was a huge responsibility: Sachin-Jigar on composing music for Dhanraj Nathwani's 'Rajadhiraaj

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: 'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.' -- The world's first musical theatrical on Shri Krishna has been a unique journey for all those associated with the production of this masterpiece. Narrating the many phases of Shri Krishna's journey in a way that has never been done before, this piece brings ancient tales to life with modern brilliance. The ideation of Dhanraj Nathwani comes alive through a rich blend of storytelling, graceful choreography, larger-than-life sets, bespoke costumes and enthralling music, captivating the audience in every scene.

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, the creative minds behind the enchanting musical score of the production, described the entire experience as deeply rewarding and a huge responsibility.

Speaking on the release of the music album of Rajadhiraaj during the final show of the musical in the national capital, Sachin Sanghvi said, "It was an immensely responsible task where the grace of Shri Krishna had to be upheld at all times. We needed to present it in a way that resonates with the younger generation while ensuring that the elders do not feel it has been misinterpreted in any way. We feel fortunate to be a part of this project."

Sachin-Jigar composition for this musical merge Western symphonic elements from Budapest with Indian classical music to craft a unique and harmonious experience. To add different flavours of Shri Krishna's journey, from Gokul to Mathura and Braj to Dwarka, the melodies of local instrumentalists, including tabla, dholak, shehnai, and others are added to the background score.

Jigar Saraiya revealed that fusing the two forms of music was the most exciting part of the project. He said, "Our challenge was not to forget the roots while giving it a western touch. We did not lose the essence, nor did we change its beauty. Throughout the album, we have kept it very desi and rooted."

The lyrics penned down by celebrated lyricist Prasoon Joshi and composed by Sachin-Jigar, Rajadhiraaj feature 20 original foot-tapping songs, capturing the diverse leelas of Shri Krishna's journey. Of all, eleven have been released on all the streaming platforms for the audience to immerse themselves in the magic of Rajadhiraaj.

Sachin shared that the duo's experience of creating the score for the war sequence between Rajputana and Aurangzeb, as well as the birth of Shri Krishna and his journey to Mathura was the most memorable moment from the musical theatrical. He explained that the beauty of the entire sequence-- from storytelling and lyrics to music and choreography-- can only be fully understood when experienced in the theatre.

The songs of Rajadhiraaj elegantly capture the unconditional love between mother and son, the enchanting love story of Radha and Krishna, and the mischievousness of Balgopal, portraying a wide range of emotions. Although each song is close to the duo's heart, Jigar shared that 'Khelan-Khelan'--capturing Shri Krishna's playfulness--is his favourite, while Sachin picked 'Mora Kanha', sung by Rukmini for Shri Krishna, as his top choice.

Sachin said, "After every play, there was a discussion about why music was not available. We are happy to say that we are now launching the music on several platforms. We just hope that everyone will enjoy listening to them as much as we loved creating them."

'Rajadhiraaj: Love. Life. Leela.' graced Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Auditorium in the last week of November. It was earlier premiered at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Executive Producer Bhoomi Nathwani presents the musical masterpiece. The show received an enthralling response from the audience in both cities and is now set to premiere in Dubai in March 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)