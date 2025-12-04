Car Insurance Premiums Likely to Rise on Reinsurance Costs: A Brief Account

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Vehicle insurance premiums are expected to rise as insurers face higher reinsurance costs. Reinsurance assists insurance firms in managing major and unforeseen claims by distributing the risk with international partners. As the charges are raised by these international partners, the insurers tend to transfer the increment to the customers. As reinsurance is being driven high because of extreme weather losses, inflation and pressure on economies, car owners may have to pay a higher amount of their premiums.

In this aspect, we'll discuss the role of reinsurance in car insurance and how to navigate this increasing premium landscape.

The Essential Role of Reinsurance

Reinsurance is a very important, yet mostly unnoticeable, part of the insurance ecosystem. When an insurance company sells a policy, it agrees to cover losses in exchange for a premium. To shield themselves against huge, unexpected claims, as in those following a large-scale weather event or a major accident, insurers distribute some of this risk to global reinsurers.

There are major global reinsurers in this market, and the local insurers are dependent on them to provide capacity. When these international entities receive a premium increase and require higher charges, primary insurers transfer the additional costs down the line to policyholders in order to stay profitable and solvent.

Why Are Reinsurance Costs Increasing?

The reinsurance cost increases cannot be attributed to only one thing, but a combination of global issues:

* Extreme Weather Events: The Frequency and severity of extreme weather events, such as floods, cyclones, and wildfires, continue to increase. It can result in larger and more significant claims around the world, complicating risk modelling. For example, losses on natural catastrophes of over 100 billion in the fifth consecutive year.

* Inflation and Repair Costs: There is a high rate of inflation, and the cost of repairing vehicles and replacing parts can significantly increase.

* Economic Volatility: Central banks' increasing interest rates in some advanced markets have raised the cost of capital for global reinsurers.

The Impact of Increasing Car Insurance Cost

To primary insurers, increased reinsurance expenses are a direct blow to the bottom line, which in many cases translates into high motor insurance loss ratios. This makes them change the policy premiums for customers. Reinsurance rates are likely to increase in insurance premiums on a range of covers, including motor vehicle covers.

Particularly, the above pressure areas can be found in:

* Compulsory Third-Party Liability: A proposal under consideration by a governing body is to raise third-party insurance premiums by about 18%, and some of the categories could have their premiums raised by up to 25%.

* Comprehensive Coverage: The call for comprehensive car insurance coverage is also on the increase, as extreme weather conditions are escalating to wider coverage and coverage costs are escalating.

Navigating the Rising Premium Landscape

Here are a few proactive measures that policyholders could undertake to control their costs.

* Compare Quotes: Competition in the market is also a mitigating factor and a comprehensive comparison of quotes offered by different insurance providers can also assist you with the best rate available.

* Adjust Coverage: When you raise your deductible (the amount you pay before insurance begins to cover the bill), your premium is usually reduced, but make sure that this is affordable in the event of a claim.

* Driving Patterns: Having a clean driving record or vehicle safety features can help to mitigate the effects of the escalating base costs.

* Include Add-ons on your policy: You can add add-ons like No Claim Bonus Protection, roadside assistance and zero depreciation cover to reduce the overall cost of insurance.

To avail such services, you can have a look at the platforms like HDFC ERGO. They have a range of offerings for third-party and comprehensive insurance policies for cars. The offer provides access to more than 9,000 cashless garages, and the car insurance premium starts at ₹2,094*.

The Long-Term Outlook and Market Stability

The regulatory agencies are actively participating in ensuring the stability of the market. The Indian vehicle insurance market is set to continue rising vehicle ownership from 226 million in 2023 to nearly 500 million by 2050. Moreover, the changes in regulations, including a higher level of foreign investment, may result in innovative improvements in the automobile industry.

Final Thoughts

The increase in car insurance premiums might seem inevitable, yet the role of reinsurance can be used to understand why these changes occur. Long-term cost management can also be achieved through safer driving and considerate add-ons. By adjusting to increased cost, insurers can allow policyholders to compare plans, review coverage and select the most appropriate plans to meet their needs.

As the market continues to develop, the future of vehicle insurance is expected to be stable over the coming years.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)