Cargill Recognized for Outstanding Performance and Strong Commitment in Food Safety at CII Food Safety Awards 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 24: Cargill, a global leader in food and agriculture, has been recognized for Outstanding Performance and Strong Commitment in Food Safety at the 15th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Food Safety Awards 2024. The awards, presented at a ceremony in New Delhi highlights Cargill's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest food safety standards across its operations.

The company received these recognitions in the 'Large Manufacturing Food Businesses - Fats & Oils' category, 'Outstanding Performance in Food Safety' for Kurkumbh plant in Maharashtra and 'Strong Commitment in Food Safety' for Kandla plant in Gujarat. This honor underscores Cargill's dedication to stringent food safety protocols, superior quality control, and cutting-edge manufacturing practices. The award was presented by Hashmat Ali Yatoo, IAS, Commissioner of Food Safety and Drugs Administration in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Minhaj Alam, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Dr Alka Rao, Advisor - Science, Standards & Regulations Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and Ms. Kavery Ganguly, Principal Lead, CII Food and Agriculture Centre of Excellence (FACE).

Commenting on the achievement, Simon George, Managing Director, Cargill Food South Asia, said, "This recognition is a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment to food safety and quality. At Cargill, we prioritize world-class practices to ensure that our products not only meet but exceed global food safety standards. The Kurkumbh and Kandla plants are a prime example of our efforts in automation, testing, and training, which work together to provide safe, high-quality food to our consumers. We remain dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation in food safety."

Sunil Nair, B2B Go-to-Market and R & D and Technical Services & Application Leader added, "We are proud to be recognized for our dedication to food safety excellence. The 'Outstanding Performance in Food Safety' Award not only highlights our rigorous standards--exemplified by the success of our Kurkumbh and Kandla plants--but also reinforces our role as a trusted partner in delivering safe, high-quality food solutions to our customers across India."

The CII Food Safety Awards serve as a benchmark for excellence in food safety across various sectors of the food industry, including Beverages, Dairy, Bakery, Edible Oils, Ready-to-Eat Snacks, and more. The awards evaluate companies based on their adherence to rigorous food safety standards, leadership in implementing food safety measures, and compliance with regulatory and statutory guidelines. The assessment process includes detailed onsite evaluations by a team of experts, ensuring that only the best practices in food safety are recognized.

Cargill's Commitment to Food Safety

For over 35 years, Cargill has implemented robust food safety mechanisms in India, ensuring compliance through advanced infrastructure, trained personnel, and stringent quality control processes. The Kurkumbh plant, which was the recipient of this year's award, is a prime example of Cargill's dedication to food safety. It features state-of-the-art infrastructure, in-house testing facilities, and automated packaging lines that minimize manual intervention, ensuring product safety at every stage.

Cargill's Product Safety, Quality, and Regulatory Policy adheres to Indian food safety and international standards, ensuring product safety, quality, authenticity, and regulatory compliance. In addition, the company has a Continuous Improvement Production Excellence (CIPE) team that is dedicated to enhancing quality management programs and processes across all products and services. Cargill's continuous focus on food safety has earned it multiple accolades at the CII Food Safety Awards.

In 2023, the company received two awards for 'Significant Achievement in Food Safety' for its Kurkumbh and Davangere plants. This year's recognition for the Kurkumbh and Kandla plants further validates Cargill's leadership in food safety and its continued commitment to excellence.

The CII Food Safety Award, with its emphasis on Food Safety Maturity Assessment, serves as a symbol of credibility and pride in the industry. It recognizes and celebrates the capacity-building efforts of organizations and promotes the adoption of internationally benchmarked food safety practices.

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our 160,000 team members innovate with purpose, providing customers with life's essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 159 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing--today and for generations to come.

For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

The CII Food Safety Award is one of India's most respected industry platforms for recognizing food safety best practices across the supply chain. The awards cover 23 food business sectors and focus on evaluating companies based on their food safety strategy, systems, and performance. Winners undergo a rigorous assessment process that includes onsite evaluations by a panel of food safety experts. The award provides companies with an opportunity to benchmark their practices against international standards and receive valuable feedback for continuous improvement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)