CashnTech Backs Young Cricketer Ayush Shinde in Partnership with Cricket Legend Dilip Vengsarkar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 2: CashnTech, a supply chain financing platform committed to empowering India's MSMEs, proudly announces its support for Ayush Shinde, a 16-year-old emerging cricket talent from Navi Mumbai, ahead of his upcoming Manchester tour.

This support is being extended through the Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation, headed by cricketing icon and World Cup winner Shri Dilip Vengsarkar. Celebrated for his on-field excellence and off-field mentorship, Shri Vengsarkar continues to inspire the next generation of Indian cricketers.

Under the mentorship of Shri Arun Khanna, this initiative reflects CashnTech's broader vision -- to contribute not only to economic growth but also to youth development and nation-building.

"At CashnTech, we believe growth isn't just about numbers -- it's about enabling dreams," said CA Mohit Dhand, Founder, CashnTech. "Ayush embodies the grit, passion, and potential of India's youth. We're humbled to support his journey."

This collaboration is a testament to the trust CashnTech is earning from respected veterans and institutions. As the company continues to support MSMEs with accessible working capital, it remains equally committed to backing young talent shaping India's

About CashnTech

CashnTech is a FinTech platform that enables supply chain financing for vendors, anchors, distributors, and retailers. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure and an unsecured, multi-funder model, CashnTech helps businesses unlock working capital, improve liquidity, and maintain healthy cash flows.

